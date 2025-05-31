Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 31.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Könnte diese Penny-Aktie das nächste 12 € Perpetua werden?! Verpassen Sie nicht den Antimon-Boom!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.05.2025 16:46 Uhr
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PAIRMiner Makes Bitcoin Mining More Accessible Amid Market Surge

Cloud mining platform offers low-barrier entry for retail investors with free $150 sign-up bonus

Image by PAIRMiner

Image by PAIRMiner

STUTTGART, Germany, May 31, 2025, is helping individuals tap into this renewed momentum by offering easy access to mining without the need for hardware, technical skills, or large upfront capital.

With a free sign-up bonus of $150 in cloud computing power, PAIRMiner allows users to begin earning Bitcoin through rented hash power, bypassing the traditional barriers to entry associated with crypto mining.

"We created PAIRMiner to empower anyone from crypto enthusiasts to first-time investors to participate in digital asset mining safely and easily," said a spokesperson for PAIRMiner. "As the crypto market evolves, our goal is to democratize access to mining profits through compliant and scalable technology."

PAIRMiner offers a range of contract options tailored to various investment levels and mining goals. Users can monitor their earnings through a clear, visual dashboard, and receive daily payouts as long as their contracts remain active.

Certification and Compliance

As a leader in industry certification and compliance, PAIRMiner is regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and follows the highest international standards to ensure platform security and compliance, providing reliable protection for investors.

Key features of PAIRMiner include:

  • No hardware or technical knowledge required
  • Instant access to cloud-based mining tools
  • $150 sign-up bonus for new users (https://pairminer.com)
  • Flexible contract terms for different budgets
  • Real-time income visualization and daily earnings

Ready to earn daily? Join PAIRMiner and start mining now!

Ready to earn daily? Join PAIRMiner and start mining now!

As retail interest in Bitcoin grows alongside institutional momentum, platforms like PAIRMiner offer retail investors a new avenue for portfolio diversification and passive income generation.

About PAIRMiner

Founded in 2009, PAIRMiner is a cloud mining service provider dedicated to simplifying cryptocurrency mining for everyday users. With a mission to make mining safe, transparent, and accessible, PAIRMiner provides a compliant platform backed by secure infrastructure and an intuitive user experience. The company is currently expanding its services globally to meet rising demand in the digital asset space.

Media Contact:
Heindrova
PAIRMiner
agnes@pairminer.com
https://pairminer.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2f4479c7-9c22-44d7-9ab9-80b1e4736520

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0f78497f-0c1c-4857-ad9a-a8c19aa1a850


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.