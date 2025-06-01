HiDock Celebrates HiDock Brand Week - 7 Days of Intelligent Productivity

Celebrating Innovations, Community, and the Future of AI-Powered Meetings

HONG KONG / ACCESS Newswire / June 1, 2025 / HiDock, a pioneer in AI-powered communication devices, is celebrating HiDock Brand Week, running from June 1 - 7, 2025 (PDT). This week-long event features curated content and exclusive deals under the theme "7 Days of Intelligent Productivity", as a thank-you to the HiDock community.

HiDock Brand Week



Since its debut on Kickstarter in 2022, HiDock has empowered professionals in over 100 countries with cutting-edge meeting solutions. After its crowdfunding success, HiDock expanded to its independent online store, reaching over 100,000 users worldwide. This Brand Week marks not only a moment of gratitude, but also a new chapter in redefining how professionals record, transcribe, and summarize meetings.

User-Driven Innovation: From Feedback to Breakthroughs

HiDock's commitment to user-driven design has been key to its growth. In 2023, HiDock launched its first-generation speakerphone on Kickstarter and received valuable feedback like detachable cables, Bluetooth and more ports. In response, HiDock introduced its first-ever AI-powered docking station in 2024, HiDock H1 Audio Dock, crowdfunding over $554,000. It soon became a bestseller and earned recognition from tech pros such as Patrick Rambles.

Following the success of HiDock H1, many users began seeking a more compact, flexible, and mobile solution - one that could record seamlessly with their trusted earphones. That's where HiDock P1 and P1 mini started earlier this year, and now have raised over $1.14 million with support from over 9,300 backers on Kickstarter. As the world's first AI voice recorder for Bluetooth earphones, it addresses the common issues in Bluetooth earphones compatibility, audio quality and data transfer. Powered by HiDock's exclusive BlueCatch? technology and the pioneering BNC (bi-directional noise cancellation), HiDock P1 & P1 mini enable seamless, high-quality recordings across laptops and smartphones,in which HiDock firmly stands by its design philosophy: "form follows function".

HiNotes: More Intelligent Meeting Automation

Seamlessly integrated with HiDock, HiNotes offers lifetime free transcription service for all HiDock owners. Consistently developing, it now integrates with the leading AI engines such as ChatGPT-4.1 and Claude AI, as well as third-party calendar platforms such as Google Calendar and Microsoft Outlook, offering more intelligent meeting automation for scheduling and note-taking.

HiDock Brand Week: Up to 51% Off & Limited Free Gift

To celebrate, HiDock is offering big savings up to 51% off across its product lineup, including its crowdfunding star product on Kickstarter, HiDock P1 and P1 mini, and its best sellers, HiDock H1 and HiDock H1E. The first 300 orders placed on the official website will receive a free HiDock bag. And an additional 5% discount applies to combo purchases.

With a mission to build solid AI-powered productivity tools, HiDock will keep growing and glowing, reinforcing its leadership in AI-powered meeting productivity.

About HiDock

Founded in 2014, HiDock is a leading innovator in personal communication devices. During the past few years, its audio DSP technology has powered over 500K devices, from smart home appliances to automobiles and teleconference devices. HiDock's customers presently include Acuity Brands, Bang&Olufsen, Lavazza, Iveco, Newline, and TP-Link, to name just a few.

