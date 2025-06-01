Green Edge Computing Corp and Capzul Technologies Launch End-to-End Cybersecurity on Rugged Edge Computing Appliance

Hack-proof end-to-end cybersecurity solution combines Capzul and GECCO technologies for secure edge computing.

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 1, 2025 / Green Edge Computing Corp (GECCO) and Capzul Technologies today announced a strategic partnership whereby Capzul Technologies can now deliver their hack-proof end-to-end cybersecurity solution Capzul Connect and Capzul Front End on the GECCO EdgePodTM Edge Computing Appliance.

Capzul Technologies enjoys a strong market position in the challenging cybersecurity space pioneering a strategy that eliminates the external attack surface, thereby forging networks that are invulnerable to cybercriminal intrusions within your network ecosystem. Adding the GECCO EdgePod to the Capzul portfolio is a strategic step to offer enhanced computational capabilities in support of hybrid cloud, artificial intelligence, advanced automation, and other applications that demand impervious connectivity.

The GECCO EdgePod is a miniaturized data center, and delivers a physically secure multi-server computing platform designed to operate in adverse environmental conditions that are common at the edge, where computer rooms, telecom closets, or air-conditioned enclosures are not available. Offering a much smaller physical and environmental footprint compared to conventional IT systems, the EdgePod supports intense computing for agentic AI inferencing, AR/VR, digital twin, enterprise productivity & operational applications, hardware agnostic control algorithms, and many other advanced systems.

"Making all your computing appliances resilient to cybersecurity threats is of paramount concern as the need for edge computing accelerates," said Guy Paterson, COO of Capzul Technologies. "The GECCO EdgePod is a physically secure, scalable and rugged platform that is an ideal fit for our system. The unique approach taken by GECCO makes them a key technology partner for us."

The need to deliver secure edge computing has never been greater, as the volume of data created, stored and processed on the edge (outside conventional data centers) continues to grow at unprecedented rates. "We are thrilled to welcome Capzul Technologies to the EdgePod ecosystem, as the demand has never been greater for advanced computing outside of conventional data centres," according to Rudi Carolsfeld, CoFounder and Chief Revenue Officer of GECCO. "There is an urgent need to eliminate exposure to cyber threats so that data sovereignty, data privacy, and data integrity can be assured. Our partnership with Capzul Technologies leads the industry offering the highest levels of trusted security for advanced data processing in infrastructure, industrial, telecom, healthcare and many other fields."

Capzul Technologies and GECCO will be demonstrating their solution at InfoSecurity Europe, 3-5 June 2025 in London UK. The Capzul Challenge carries a prize of £25,000 if any attendee can hack into the state-of-the-art, no-external-attack-zone server.

About Green Edge Computing Corp.

Motivated to reduce the impact of cloud computing, GECCO offers a lower footprint alternative to the size, weight, power and cooling demands of conventional IT systems. The GECCO EdgePods and EdgeCards reduce power and cooling needs by over 75% and eliminate up to 90% of e-waste. GECCO offers lower total cost of ownership, improved business resilience, and a path to better edge computing while addressing the need to protect our global environment.

Visit www.g3cco.com

About Capzul Technologies

Capzul Technologies is reinventing the security infrastructure that is deployed to prevent cyberattacks. Our security from within precludes the possibility of exploiting vulnerabilities by virtually eliminating the attack surface. Capzul Technologies empowers a network to be self-securing by helping enterprises meet their core security goals, protect against threat actors, and ensure the integrity of their business.

Visit www.capzul.net

