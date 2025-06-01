Anzeige
01.06.2025 15:42 Uhr
Seekapa Customer Support Expands with Multilingual Help Center, Now Including Portuguese

EDEN, Seychelles, June 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move that reflects its growing international presence, Seekapa has launched a multilingual help center, now featuring Portuguese language support. This development aims to ensure better accessibility and a smoother support experience for traders in Portuguese-speaking regions. The new addition is part of Seekapa's broader vision to localize services and make quality trading support more inclusive and efficient across borders.

"Adding Portuguese to our Help Center offering marks an important milestone in our journey," said Nick Zander, spokesperson for Seekapa. "We understand that trading is a highly personalized experience, and being able to access guidance and assistance in one's native language builds trust and confidence. Accordingly, our multilingual help center is designed to respond quickly, accurately, and respectfully to the needs of our growing user base."

A Full Suite of Tools Backed by Global Support

Founded with a commitment to innovation and trader empowerment, Seekapa has become a trusted name in global online trading. Integrating a broad asset portfolio, customizable trading conditions, and a client-first approach, Seekapa's mission is to provide a seamless and secure trading experience that adapts to the evolving needs of its international clientele.

"At Seekapa, we have put a lot of thought into building services that actually help traders grow," Zander added. "Our mission is to create an environment where clients feel supported and equipped every step of the way. This latest expansion is part of our promise to deliver not just great trading tools, but also an experience built around real human connection and responsive, localized care."

About Seekapa

Seekapa is an FSA-regulated broker who continues to raise the bar in regulatory compliance, transparency, and service quality. The company offers a powerful trading environment featuring 600+ tradable assets, educational tools, and a wide range of account types, from Starter to Pro, each tailored to different experience levels and trading goals. Seekapa also provides access to WebTrader and a feature-rich mobile app, equipped with real-time data and custom alerts. On top of that, Seekapa's referral programs offer additional earning potential through community-driven engagement.

Contact:
https://seekapa.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/seekapa-customer-support-expands-with-multilingual-help-center-now-including-portuguese-302470150.html

