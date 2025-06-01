Introducing Artisan Bakery: A New Family of Innovative Baking Brands Launches at IDDBA 2025

Artisan Bakery, a new bakery platform backed by HC Private Investments, officially launches this week in New Orleans at the International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) show.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / June 1, 2025 / Artisan Bakery, a new bakery platform backed by HC Private Investments, officially launches this week in New Orleans at the International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) show. Formed to bring together innovative bakery and dessert brands under one roof, Artisan begins its journey with the acquisition of two standout companies: Snackwerks, a flexible contract manufacturer known for R&D agility, and Specialty Bakers, a 125-year-old legacy name in in-store bakery favorites like ladyfingers and cake rolls.

At the helm of Artisan is newly appointed CEO Kirk Trofholz, a seasoned executive with more than three decades of experience scaling iconic food brands. A former CEO of Nielsen-Massey, President of Dawn Foods and President of Barilla North America, Trofholz brings a unique blend of entrepreneurial drive and enterprise leadership.

"Artisan Bakery is built on a simple but powerful idea: great brands deserve great support," said Trofholz. "We're bringing together companies with differentiated capabilities and helping them reach new heights through innovation, resources, and a comcollaborative network."

The new platform blends the strengths of heritage and invention - merging large-scale capability with the entrepreneurial spirit of each brand. As the Artisan family grows, the company will focus on delivering innovative, great-tasting baked goods across all dayparts, while continuing to elevate the capabilities and reach of its portfolio.

To learn more, visit the Specialty Bakers at booth #3065 at IDDBA or visit Artisan-Bakeries.com

