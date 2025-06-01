Huawei Turkiye: Turkcell Achieves a Global First for 5G Infrastructure

The World's First Full Duplex Radio Link Field Test Conducted in Istanbul with 50 Gbps Speed

ISTANBUL, June 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Turkcell (NYSE: TKC; BIST: TCELL), in collaboration with Huawei, has achieved a global first by reaching a speed of 50 Gbps in an innovative test, marking a major milestone in wireless communication. This pioneering technology enables simultaneous data transmission and reception on the same frequency, representing a significant step forward in Türkiye's digitalization journey. Prof. Dr. Vehbi Çagri Güngör, Turkcell's Chief Technology Officer, said: "The speed level achieved offers the capacity for approximately 10,000 users to simultaneously access voice and data services over a 5G network. This test is a tangible reflection of our goal to prepare our country's digital infrastructure for the future."

Turkcell, Türkiye's leading technology company and mobile operator, has successfully completed the world's first field trial of the Full Duplex Radio Link solution in partnership with Huawei. In this groundbreaking test, a single link operating in the E-band (80 GHz) spectrum reached a speed of 50 Gbps. This next-generation technology represents a breakthrough in wireless transmission and marks a critical milestone for the evolution of 5G infrastructure.

Preparing for 5G with Next-Generation Connectivity Technology

The increasing demand for video streaming, augmented reality (AR), and low-latency applications continues to drive the need for higher capacity and faster communication infrastructure. The Full Duplex Radio Link solution developed by Turkcell in collaboration with Huawei directly addresses this need. This innovative technology, which will be deployed in 5G network infrastructures, enables data transmission of up to 50 Gbps per link thanks to its high-isolation integrated antenna structure, advanced spectrum efficiency, and interference prevention algorithms.

Güngör: "We Are Preparing Our Country's Digital Infrastructure for the Future"

Emphasizing that this is the first global implementation of such technology, Prof. Dr. Vehbi Çagri Güngör, Chief Technology Officer of Turkcell, said: "As Turkcell, our goal is to both expand fiber deployment and strengthen our network through next-generation radio link technologies. With this vision, we aim to provide fast, sustainable, and efficient connectivity across broad coverage areas, from rural zones to geographically challenging regions. This test conducted in collaboration with Huawei is a concrete reflection of our vision to prepare Türkiye's digital infrastructure for the future. Thanks to Full Duplex technology, we will be able to respond more effectively to our users' increasing data demands with speeds reaching up to 50 Gbps. This test, which enables approximately 10,000 users to simultaneously access voice and data services over a 5G network, is critically important both for our ongoing 5G preparations and for meeting the digital expectations of our customers.

Zeng: "Laying the Foundation for 5G Infrastructure"

James Zeng, President of Huawei's Radio Link Product Line, commented: "Both brands remain firmly committed to supporting Türkiye's digital transformation journey and contributing to the country's efforts to achieve global leadership in the digital age. We are honored to realize the world's first Full Duplex Radio Link solution together with Turkcell. Achieving 50 Gbps over E-band is not only accelerating Türkiye's digital transformation but also laying the groundwork for the 5G infrastructure. At the same time, this advancement forms a robust foundation to support economic growth and societal development."

What Is the Full Duplex Radio Link Test?

This technology enables microwave links used in wireless communication to transmit and receive data simultaneously on the same frequency. As a result, it significantly enhances data efficiency and strengthens network performance.

ABOUT HUAWEI

Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology infrastructure and smart devices. We have approximately 208,000 employees and we operate in over 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world. We have been operating in Türkiye for 23 years.

ABOUT TURKCELL

Turkcell is a technology and telecommunications company headquartered in Türkiye, offering a unique portfolio of voice, data and IPTV services over its mobile and fixed networks along with digital consumer, enterprise and techfin services. Turkcell Group operates in three countries: Türkiye, Belarus and Northern Cyprus. Listed on both the NYSE and BIST since July 2000, Turkcell remains the only dual-listed company on these exchanges. Read more at www.turkcell.com.tr

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2700724/Turkcell_Building.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/turkcell-achieves-a-global-first-for-5g-infrastructure-302470169.html