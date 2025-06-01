Anzeige
Sonntag, 01.06.2025
01.06.2025 20:00 Uhr
SIBIONICS Hosts the 3rd AGP&DTx Summit Forum: Breakthroughs Ahead

SHENZHEN, China, June 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 31, SIBIONICS Successfully Hosts the 3rd AGP & DTx Summit Forum in Shenzhen, China, bringing Together Over 100 Global Experts to Advance the Future of Diabetes Care.

SIBIONICS Successfully Hosts the 3rd AGP & DTx Summit Forum

AGP Report Development & Charitable Program: Technology for All

The main forum focused on the theme "Milestones & Future Strategies of the Project on Standardizing Nursing Practices in AGP Reporting," offering deep insights into the current landscape and future of digital diabetes management.

A key highlight was the launch of a CGM donation program with the March of Dimes China, offering free devices to children with Type 1 diabetes to support better disease management.

Advancing CGM and AGP Report Applications in Parallel Sessions

The summit's parallel sessions addressed CGM+X clinical solutions and the practical implementation of AGP & DTx technologies. Key discussions included:

  • The Role of CGM in Optimizing Treatment with Novel Insulin Formulations.
  • New Developments in Artificial Pancreas Systems.

Nursing workshops further explored how CGM can optimize clinical care in real-world settings. Meanwhile, influencers were invited to visit the SIBIONICS production facility, sharing personal stories and trying out new CGM products.

"Evolution & Renewal" Exhibition: A Tribute to Progress

An accompanying exhibition titled "Evolution & Renewal" traced the historical journey of diabetes management, highlighting how modern CGM technology is empowering individuals to live healthier, freer lives.

SIBIONICS Hosts the 2nd Global Partnership Summit

In parallel with the forum, SIBIONICS also hosted its 2nd Global Partnership Summit, welcoming international distributors to strengthen collaborations and accelerate global expansion.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Diabetes Care

By integrating AGP reports with CGM innovations, SIBIONICS is shaping a future where diabetes care is smarter, more accessible, and more effective. We remain committed to turning technology into real-world solutions-empowering healthcare professionals, inspiring patients, and creating a world where diabetes no longer limits human potential.

About SIBIONICS
Founded in 2015, SIBIONICS is a leading medical device company headquartered in Shenzhen and Irvine. Specializing in biosensor innovation, the company integrates continuous monitoring technology, smart algorithms, and user-friendly software to enhance health management. With over 500 employees-25% in R&D-SIBIONICS is committed to advancing personalized, data-driven care.

E-mail Address: Ravian.luo@sibionics.com

SIBIONICS

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2700694/Frame_1.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2650570/Sibionics_logo____02_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sibionics-hosts-the-3rd-agpdtx-summit-forum-breakthroughs-ahead-302470173.html

