Anzeige
Mehr »
Sonntag, 01.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Perpetua stieg auf 12 € - folgt jetzt diese Penny-Aktie mit Antimon-Schub? Jetzt informieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40YDU | ISIN: KYG1R24P1085 | Ticker-Symbol: G0E
Frankfurt
30.05.25 | 15:29
16,900 Euro
+2,55 % +0,420
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
BLOKS GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLOKS GROUP LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,92017,30030.05.
PR Newswire
01.06.2025 20:12 Uhr
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Blokees made its debut at CCXP México 2025, Officially Enters México Market

SHANGHAI, June 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 30, 2025, the most influential pop culture exhibition in Latin America, CCXP Mexico 2025, grandly opened in Mexico. Chinese building block character toy brand Blokees brought multiple IP series products to the exhibition for the first time.The official launch of Blokees' localization strategy in the México market signifies a further substantial milestone in its Latin American operations, building upon successful entries into Chile, Peru, Panama, and Brazil.


This time, Blokees exhibits a series of building block figure toy products, including Hero8, Hero10, Champion, Legend, Fantastic etc. These products are based on world-renowned IPs, including EVA, Hatsune Miku, Transformers, Ultraman, Marvel, Naruto, Saint Seiya and its self-developed IPs Hero Infinite. They precisely target the 16+ age group in the anime and model toy circles, attracting a large number of visitors to stop and experience. The products have received unanimous praise for their high IP fidelity, assembly experience, and playability.

Blokees boasts an extensive portfolio of more than 50 globally licensed IPs, demonstrating its robust innovation capabilities in global IP collaborations and product development. Underpinning this success is Blokees's innovative R&D system, which has yielded over 500 patents and established a comprehensive global product matrix encompassing more than 600 SKUs. The products are characterized by their high IP accuracy, ease of assembly, exceptional playability, and remarkable value. This rich and diverse product matrix effectively caters to the varied needs of players worldwide.

At the event, Blokees also established a dedicated exhibition area for its BFC (Blokees Figures Creator) works. Since mid-2024, Blokees has showcased its BFC works at major international expos, including the China Toy Expo, Singapore Comic Con, Nuremberg Toy Fair, and New York Toy Fair. Blokees aims to engage global fans in the BFC (Blokees Figures Creator) initiative to promote new developments and inspire users to express their ideas through secondary creations.

This development represents another significant milestone in Blokees's global strategic deployment, following its expansions into Southeast Asia, Europe, and North America. Under the guidance of the "all people, all prices, and globalization" strategy, Blokees will continue to connect global players through innovative products and community culture, thereby pass on the Fun of Building.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2700709/image_5032250_34845905.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/blokees-made-its-debut-at-ccxp-mexico-2025-officially-enters-mexico-market-302470175.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.