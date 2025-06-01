Anzeige
PR Newswire
01.06.2025 20:42 Uhr
Xinhua Silk Road: 21st Shanghai Suzhou Creek Dragon Boat Invitational Tournament concludes with record participation

BEIJING, June 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 21st Shanghai Suzhou Creek Dragon Boat Invitational Tournament wrapped up on May 25 in Putuo District of Shanghai, setting a new record for participation over the past decade. A total of 58 teams from various countries and regions took part in the vibrant competition.


Hosted by the Shanghai Sports Federation and the district government, and organized by the Shanghai Dragon Boat Association, Putuo District Sports Bureau, and Oriental Sports Daily, the event attracted 1,078 athletes across five categories, including elite, university, open, high school, and public groups.

This year's race expanded its international reach, attracting teams from the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Australia, and Canada. Paddlers from the U.S., Germany, Spain, Switzerland, Hungary, Singapore, and South Africa also played key roles.

Alongside the race, a themed market event offered residents a one-stop experience of culture, sports, and entertainment.

As Putuo advances its push to develop an innovation belt along the Shanghai-Nanjing corridor, the event also served as a platform for regional cooperation. Dragon boat teams from seven cities including Nanjing, Wuxi, Changzhou, Suzhou, Nantong, Zhenjiang, and Taizhou participated, deepening intercity bonds through sports and cultural exchanges.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/345889.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2700730/image_5002786_46618540.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-21st-shanghai-suzhou-creek-dragon-boat-invitational-tournament-concludes-with-record-participation-302470178.html

