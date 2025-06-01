Mérieux NutriSciences and AsureQuality Announce the Official Launch of Mérieux NutriSciences AQ (MNAQ) Joint Venture

CHICAGO and AUCKLAND, New Zealand, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mérieux NutriSciences, a global leader in food safety, quality, and sustainability, and AsureQuality, New Zealand's premier food assurance provider, are pleased to announce the official launch of their joint venture, Mérieux NutriSciences AQ (MNAQ). The formation of MNAQ follows the successful completion of Mérieux NutriSciences' acquisition of Bureau Veritas' worldwide food testing activities, including its stake in the BVAQ joint ventures in Southeast Asia and Australia.

With the transaction having officially closed in Southeast Asia in January 2025 and now finalized in Australia as of May 31st 2025, MNAQ is fully established and poised to become a leading provider of food testing, assurance, and sustainability solutions in both regions.

Kim Ballinger, CEO of AsureQuality, highlighted the strategic significance of the partnership:

"We are excited to officially launch MNAQ, reinforcing our commitment to delivering trusted food assurance services to the industry in Australia and Southeast Asia. This partnership with Mérieux NutriSciences strengthens our ability to support New Zealand exporters in key global markets and drive innovation in food safety and quality."

Nicolas Cartier, CEO of Mérieux NutriSciences, echoed this enthusiasm:

"The completion of this joint venture marks an important milestone in our global growth strategy and purpose. By combining our scientific expertise and deep industry knowledge, and leveraging a team of over 700 talented employees, MNAQ is uniquely positioned to serve our customers across the food value chain with high-value, science-based solutions. Together with our partners at AsureQuality, we are proud to contribute to safer, more sustainable food systems across Southeast Asia and Australia, and beyond."

As MNAQ moves forward, it will focus on delivering innovative, science-driven solutions to support food industry players in the region. With a strong foundation built on technical excellence and a shared commitment to food integrity and customer-centricity, the joint venture aims to set new benchmarks for food assurance in Southeast Asia and Australia.

About Mérieux NutriSciences:

Mérieux NutriSciences leverages over 50 years of scientific and entrepreneurial expertise to answer food industry needs. Today's global challenges transform the way food is produced, marketed and consumed, which is why we know our clients need more than reliable analytical results; they need practical and innovative solutions that will contribute to make food systems safer, healthier and more sustainable. Present worldwide, we have more than 140 accredited laboratories and a team of over 10,000 talented employees. We strongly believe that together, we can create solutions to offer our planet: BETTER FOOD. BETTER HEALTH. BETTER WORLD. www.merieuxnutrisciences.com

About AsureQuality:

AsureQuality is a New Zealand government-owned entity providing integrated, end-to-end food assurance and services to the food and primary production sectors. With a scientific and agricultural heritage spanning 150 years, AsureQuality has built a trusted reputation for delivering expert services and value across the entire food supply chain. www.asurequality.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2700209/Joint_Venture.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2700208/MNAQ_Logo.jpg

Media contacts:









MÉRIEUX NUTRISCIENCES media@mxns.com

ASUREQUALITY marketing@asurequality.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/merieux-nutrisciences-and-asurequality-announce-the-official-launch-of-merieux-nutrisciences-aq-mnaq-joint-venture-302469685.html