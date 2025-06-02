



TOKYO, June 2, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - JCB Co., Ltd., Japan's only global payment brand, is proud to announce that its exclusive cardmember mobile app, the MyJCB App, has been honored with the Gold Award in the Mobile Technologies, Applications, and Software Design category at the A' Design Award & Competition.This recognition follows the app's recent success at the iF DESIGN AWARD 2025, making yet another significant milestone for the MyJCB App. The Gold Award is bestowed upon designs that place within the top 3% of all submissions, reflecting an exceptional standard of design excellence.The app's service design and UI/UX design were developed in collaboration with FOURDIGIT Inc.Design Approach Focused on User ExperienceSince 2021, JCB has been collaborating with FOURDIGIT to enhance the MyJCB App through a comprehensive approach encompassing service design, UI/UX design, and the implementation of continuous improvement processes.As part of the renewal project, the team developed a strategy to define the app's role within the overall service experience, based on a detailed analysis of user behavior and challenges. They conducted surveys with thousands of users and in-depth interviews with over 50 participants to thoroughly examine credit card usage patterns and customer needs across various service channels, ultimately creating a comprehensive vision for cross-channel user experience.Following the renewal, the team has continued to enhance the app by leveraging app store feedback, user interviews, and usage data analysis, with the aim of creating an app that serves all customers, regardless of their level of financial literacy. They remain committed to delivering safer and more convenient card services while actively listening to customer feedback.For more information, please visit: https://www.4digit.com/en/projects/myjcbAbout MyJCB AppMyJCB is a web service exclusively for JCB cardmembers, offering features such as transaction history viewing, point balance checking, and security alert notifications. Launched in 2016, the MyJCB App underwent a significant renewal in November 2023 under the concept of "Card and App Integration." This renewal introduced enhanced visibility and accessibility, along with strengthened security features that reflect JCB's core value of customer safety and security - transforming the app into a more convenient and secure tool for cardmembers.The app enables users to sort transaction details by amount or date and features a keyword search function for seamless navigation. Its security features include "Card Usage Notifications" and "Security Status Recommendations," which suggest optimal security settings to support safe card usage.Continuously evolving through regular updates and feature enhancements, the app is designed to meet the diverse needs of all cardmembers, including digital concierge services for THE CLASS and Platinum cardmembers, as well as customizable app themes featuring four design options.For more information about the MyJCB App: https://www.jcb.co.jp/myjcb/app/index.htmlFor details about the Digital Concierge feature:https://www.jcb.co.jp/promotion/digital_concierge/index.htmlAbout A' Design Award & CompetitionA' Design Award and Competition is one of the world's largest, most prestigious and influential design accolades, one of the highest achievements in design. Entries are evaluated by an internationally influential jury panel composed of established scholars, prominent press members, creative design professionals, and experienced entrepreneurs. In the 2024-2025 edition, 1,821 winners from 115 countries were selected.Award summaryCategory: Mobile Technologies, Applications and Software DesignAward: Golden A' Design Awardhttps://competition.adesignaward.com/167269About JCB and FOURDIGITJCB Co., Ltd.JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 56 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are now issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 169 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide.For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/FOURDIGIT Inc.FOURDIGIT is a design and tech company that provides essential 'design' to connect digital technology and people, creating comfortable experiences for everyone involved. Drawing on our expertise cultivated in Japan, we are expanding our services to regions across Asia where the demand for digital design is growing alongside economic development. Our objective is to deliver design and technology solutions that drive business success on a global scale. Our current office locations include Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, and Malaysia.Source: JCBCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.