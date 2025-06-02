Over 100 Elite Competitors to Vie for Global Titles in Four World Coffee Championships at World of Coffee Geneva

Additional Competitions Include Coffee Design Awards and Best New Product Awards

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2025 / The global coffee community will gather in Geneva, Switzerland, from June 26-28, 2025, for World of Coffee Geneva 2025, hosted by the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA) at the Palexpo Exhibition and Convention Center. This premier event will feature four prestigious international coffee competitions, bringing together over 100 of the world's top competitors to vie for global titles. In addition to the championships, the event will also present the Coffee Design Awards and Best New Product Awards, spotlighting design and innovation in the specialty coffee industry. The four World Coffee Championships, Include:

World Latte Art Championship (WLAC) - This competition showcases baristas' creativity and precision as they craft visually stunning designs using milk and espresso. Competitors are judged on symmetry, contrast, and originality across multiple rounds, including a newly introduced semi-final stage that features both Art Bar presentations and a main stage performance. Finalists will deliver intricate latte patterns and designer lattes to earn the title of World Latte Art Champion.

World Coffee in Good Spirits Championship (WCIGS) - Celebrating the fusion of coffee and mixology, this event highlights inventive coffee-based cocktails. Competitors demonstrate their skill by crafting drinks both at the Spirit Bar-where spirits are selected at random-and on stage, where they present hot and cold coffee cocktails. Finalists will serve both traditional Irish Coffees and signature concoctions.

World Cup Tasters Championship (WCTC) - Speed, skill, and sensory accuracy are key in this test of coffee cupping prowess. Competitors approach eight triangulations of coffee to identify the odd cup in a set of three using smell and taste. The fastest and most accurate cuppers progress through preliminary, quarter finals round, semi-final round, until we reach the top 4 finalists who will compete for the title of World Cup Tasters Champion.

Cezve/Ibrik Championship (CIC) - This championship honors one of the world's oldest coffee traditions. Using the cezve or ibrik-traditional pots for brewing coffee-competitors bring cultural flair and technical mastery to the preparation of this distinctive and historic method of coffee brewing.

The 2025 World Coffee Championships in Geneva are made possible by the following Top Sponsors: Rocket Espresso, the WCIGS Qualified Espresso Machine and Grinder Sponsor; Femobook, the WCIGS Qualified Filter Grinder Sponsor; Brita, the WCTC Qualified Water Sponsor; Porland, the WCTC Title Sponsor, WCTC Diamond Sponsors 3TEMP and InterAmerican, WLAC Diamond Sponsor Club House, and Thermoplan, the WLAC Qualified Espresso Machine Sponsor. These organizations' continued support plays a vital role in making this event a success.

In addition to the championships, attendees can also experience the Coffee Design Awards and Best New Product Awards, which highlight creative excellence and industry innovation.

Coffee Design Awards recognize outstanding design across three categories:

Branding : Visual identity and storytelling

Packaging : Aesthetic and functional design

Spaces: Physical environments for serving, teaching, or preparing coffee

Best New Product Awards celebrate groundbreaking products shaping specialty coffee's future. Categories include:

Coffee accessories

Consumer and commercial preparation equipment

Specialty beverage additives

Standalone non-coffee beverages

Open class

About World of Coffee Geneva 2025

World of Coffee Geneva is Europe's largest international specialty coffee trade show, attracting more than 13,000 professionals from 160+ countries. With over 450 exhibiting companies, the event offers unparalleled opportunities to showcase products, network with industry leaders, and access global buyers-25% of whom plan to invest over $1 million.

Event Sponsors Include:

Host Sponsor : BWT water+more

Platinum Sponsor : Barista Attitude

Diamond Sponsor : Nestlé Professional

Gold Sponsor : Alpro

Portrait Country: Café de Colombia, featuring exclusive cultural activations and a pop-up café experience

Registration for World of Coffee Geneva 2025 is now open at www.worldofcoffee.org. SCA members receive exclusive registration discounts. Don't miss your chance to join the global specialty coffee community.

Interested in Exhibiting or Sponsorship? Space is limited, and past events have sold out. Take advantage of this opportunity to connect with 13,000+ coffee professionals. Contact Margaret Andreucetti at margareta@sca.coffee or sponsorships@sca.coffee. Live floor plan access is available here.

The Specialty Coffee Association (SCA) is the largest global coffee trade association dedicated to making coffee better by fostering a global coffee community and supporting initiatives that drive specialty coffee as a thriving, equitable, and sustainable industry. Through collaboration and progressive approaches, the SCA supports the industry through research, standards, education, and events. Working worldwide, the SCA elevates coffee quality standards while connecting a growing global community. Learn more at www.sca.coffee or follow @specialtycoffeeassociation on social media.

