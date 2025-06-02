PrimeWay Federal Credit Union: PrimeWay Credit Union Launches New Debt Consolidation Program to Help Members Pay Off Debt Faster

PrimeWay Credit Union announces new debt consolidation loan program designed to help members combine multiple bills into one monthly payment with competitive rates starting at 8.99%.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2025 / PrimeWay Federal Credit Union has launched a new debt consolidation program to help members combine all their debts into one simple monthly payment.

Many people struggle with multiple debts and numerous bills each month. A study shows that most Americans have five or more credit cards and loans, making it challenging to keep up with payments and reduce overall debt.

PrimeWay's new Debt Consolidation program allows members to consolidate various debts - including credit card debt, store card debt, and other loans - into one loan. This enables members to make only one payment each month. The rate starts at 8.99% for the first six months. After that, rates can be as low as 10.50% for up to 2 years, depending on credit score.

"We saw that our members were drowning in debt and spending too much money on high interest," said Michelle Oshinski, from PrimeWay Credit Union. "Our new Debt Consolidation program helps fix this problem. It gives members one simple payment and could help them save money on interest and get out of debt much faster."

PrimeWay educates members about financial literacy through their educational blog. Their website features articles about debt consolidation, saving money, and debt repayment strategies. Members can visit the PrimeWay blog to find tips and guides that explain how debt consolidation may help reduce interest payments and accelerate debt payoff.

Members who participate in this Debt Consolidation program may receive several benefits. Managing finances becomes easier with just one debt payment. Members no longer need to track multiple payment due dates across various debts. They may pay less interest than they would on high-rate credit card debt. Additionally, members will have a clear timeline for when their debt will be completely paid off, helping them achieve improved financial stability.

PrimeWay Federal Credit Union has served the greater Houston community since 1937, offering a range of financial products and services designed to meet the evolving needs of its membership base.

For more information about PrimeWay Credit Union and its Debt Consolidation program, please visit https://www.primewayfcu.com/

APR = Annual Percentage Rate. Rates may change and depend on credit score. All loans must be approved.

Media Contact

Organization: PrimeWay Federal Credit Union

Contact Person Name: Keith Huckabay

Website: https://www.primewayfcu.com/

Email: khuckabay@primewayfcu.com

Address: 12811 Northwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77040

City: Houston

State: Texas

Country: United States

SOURCE: PrimeWay Federal Credit Union

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/primeway-credit-union-launches-new-debt-consolidation-program-to-1034157