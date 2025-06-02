Issuer: Black Pine Capital GmbH / Key word(s): Tender Offer/Bond

Compensation for the Expropriation of SNS REAAL and SNS Bank subordinated Bonds



02.06.2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Holders of the following subordinated bonds are entitled to compensation from the Dutch State, as determined by the Enterprise Chamber of the Amsterdam Court on 11 February 2021: XS0310904155 (89997496)

XS0382843802 (89997674)

XS0468954523 (89997798)

XS0172565482 (89997909)

XS0552743048 (89998085)

XS0363514893 (89998352)

XS0097515307 (89998492)

Please note that the deadline for submitting a compensation application via the Dutch Ministry of Finance website expired in 2023.



Nonetheless, holders of the expropriated SNS REAAL and SNS Bank subordinated bonds who have not yet received compensation are encouraged to contact us. We can help determine eligibility and verify whether a payment has already been made.



Contact Details:

Black Pine Capital GmbH

Universitaetsring 8/6

1010 Vienna

Austria



info@blackpinecapital.at

+43 1 39 11 000



