WISeKey International Holding Ltd.: WISeKey's WISe.ART 3.0, One of the World's First and Largest Web3 Marketplaces for Digital Art, Twins, NFTs, and Crypto Collectibles will be Presenting FABEN's MLove at NFC Lisbon on June 5 on the Alpha Stage at ...

WISeKey's WISe.ART 3.0, One of the World's First and Largest Web3 Marketplaces for Digital Art, Twins, NFTs, and Crypto Collectibles will be Presenting FABEN's MLove at NFC Lisbon on June 5 on the Alpha Stage at 4:30 pm

Geneva, Switzerland -- June 2, 2025 -- WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey") (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, blockchain, and IoT company, is proud to announce that it will present Faben's holograms for the first time at Lisbon NFC. There will be a live performance by Faben as well as a live discussion with WISe.ART Art Director on stage.

Since its launch in 2021, WISe.ART, the NFT platform developed by WISeKey, has led numerous high-impact and pioneering NFT projects. Combining trusted digital identity, robust cybersecurity, and environmental consciousness, WISe.ART has redefined how digital art and luxury collectibles are created, verified, and traded.

WISe.ART has distinguished itself by ensuring secure digital identity and compliance with international standards, making it one of the few platforms trusted for institutional and philanthropic NFT use cases.

Faben's holograms are part of an important project including NFTs, NFCs, physical pieces, and an AI community building app to be developed to bring global beauty and peace. MLove will be developed into a game, an interactive companion, and health and educational guidance in an artistic way to spread the message of love to its community.

Revolutionizing the Future of Art- A world premiere that a hologram and a token are linked to a RWA (Real World Asset)

About WISe.ART: The WISe.ART platform redefines the digital art experience by providing creators and collectors with a secure, traceable, and intelligent environment for trading and authenticating digital assets. It is democratizing digital expression by empowering billions of people worldwide to create, share, and monetize their artistic visions through a secure and trusted platform. Whether it's a digitally generated painting, a collectible tied to a physical sculpture, or a new form of cultural expression, WISe.ART enables creators from all backgrounds to participate in the global digital art economy, safely and transparently. For more information, visit www.wise.art.

About FABEN: Faben the heArtist, (sculpture, painting, murals, installations worldwide),

Creator of MLOVE & NFTH concept - https://www.instagram.com/faben.art/?hl=en#.

Faben joined the new enhanced WISe.ART platform in time for NFC Lisbon with a collection of holograms announcing the project. The holograms will be identifiable with WISeKEY chips and linked to their respective NFTs on one of the WISe.ART blockchains. The complete NFT collection will be dropped later in July during ARTMONACO week. Faben is an internationally renowned artist for his Mr Love sculpture spreading goodwill to all generations with inventive art using technology to reach new frontiers in communication.

About NFC Summit: Is the major annual event where the creative economy meets WEB 3 -- Art Fashion, Gaming and Music, live performance stage, blending virtual and reality in unprecedented ways. The world's major web3 players, investors and media from around the world gather to present and discuss current trends. Live performances, conference on multiple stages, awards and exhibitions will be open to the public for 3 crazy days in an historical venue in the heart of Lisbon. https://www.nfcsummit.com/.

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions, and (v) SEALCOIN AG which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and house the development of the SEALCOIN platform.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company's semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

