Issuer: Black Pine Capital GmbH / Key word(s): Insolvency/Tender Offer

ASTALDI creditors without SFP securities IT0005422925



02.06.2025 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Information for all ASTALDI creditors who do not have their own securities account and therefore have not yet been able to receive the SFP securities IT0005422925

On 17 July 2020, the Court of Rome approved the arrangement with the creditors of Astaldi.



This notice is addressed to all ASTALDI/ASTARIS creditors who do not have their own securities account and therefore have not been able to receive the SFP securities.



It is important to know that no compensation can be paid if the SFP securities have not been transferred to your own securities account.



Please contact us if you wish to sell your ASTALDI credit.





Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

