Lazard opens new, larger headquarters at 20 Manchester Square, extending the firm's near 150-year history in the UK

Move reflects Lazard's continued commitment to the UK and London as one of the world's pre-eminent financial centres

Lazard, Inc. (NYSE: LAZ) announced today that its new UK headquarters opened at 20 Manchester Square, housing both the firm's Financial Advisory and Asset Management businesses. The new, larger office reflects Lazard's commitment to London as one of the world's leading financial centres and the firm's continued growth in Europe.

20 Manchester Square will become part of Lazard's European footprint and one of its three main global offices, alongside New York and Paris. As a cornerstone of Lazard's international network, the new UK HQ extends the firm's long-standing presence in London which dates back to 1877.

Cyrus Kapadia, Co-Head of European Investment Banking and CEO of UK Financial Advisory, said: "The move to 20 Manchester Square underscores our unwavering commitment to the UK and our deep-rooted heritage in London. We have been successfully growing our European teams and network to further support our clients across Europe and around the globe."

Jeremy Taylor, CEO of Lazard UK Asset Management said, "20 Manchester Square is more than just a new office-it's a reflection of our values and vision. We are committed to delivering exceptional performance for our clients. This new UK headquarters embodies our dedication to innovation, collaboration, and thoughtful stewardship as we continue to best serve the needs of our clients."

The new building offers modern office space and has been designed with an emphasis on innovation and sustainable standards of construction, technology and use. The space has renewable energy from solar panels on the roof and a rainwater harvesting system. The building's construction adhered to the UK Green Building Council framework for net-zero carbon emissions and recycled, long-life materials with reduced replaceability have been used across floors, walls and ceiling finishes, with water efficient taps, showers and fixtures in place throughout.

20 Manchester Square is situated next door to the Wallace Collection and Regent's Park, and the area is well known for its cultural landmarks and accessible transport links. Lazard UK is relocating from 50 Stratton Street, after over twenty years.

ABOUT LAZARD

Founded in 1848, Lazard is the preeminent financial advisory and asset management firm, with operations in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. Lazard provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets and capital solutions, restructuring and liability management, geopolitics, and other strategic matters, as well as asset management and investment solutions to institutions, corporations, governments, partnerships, family offices, and high net worth individuals. For more information, please visit Lazard.com and follow Lazard on LinkedIn.

