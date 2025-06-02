SolGold PLC Announces Voluntary Delisting from Toronto Stock Exchange

BISHOPSGATE, LONDON / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2025 / SolGold plc (LSE:SOLG)(TSX:SOLG) announces that it has applied for a voluntary delisting of its ordinary shares from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX"). The delisting is intended to be effective as of the close of trading on June 18, 2025. The ordinary shares in the Company will continue to trade on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (the "LSE") under the symbol "SOLG".

Since SolGold obtained its TSX listing in 2017 to April 30, 2025, while daily trading activity in the Company's ordinary shares on such exchange increased somewhat, it only accounted for less than 3% of the aggregate trading volume on both platforms. As a result of these relatively low trading volumes on the TSX, the Company believes that the financial costs and administrative requirements associated with maintaining its TSX listing are no longer justified.

Shareholder approval is not required for the delisting because the Company's ordinary shares trade on the LSE, which is an acceptable alternative market in accordance with Section 720(b) of the TSX Company Manual.

Additional Information for Shareholders on SolGold's Canadian Registrar

Following the delisting from the TSX, Canadian shareholders holding shares with their broker ("CDS participant") and wishing to trade their shares on the LSE will need for such shares to be made eligible to be transferred and settled through CREST, the United Kingdom ("UK") based share transfer and settlement system. CDS participants may initiate instructions to Computershare Trust Company of Canada ("Computershare") via its xSettle web service. Shares cannot be transferred and settled through CREST until a shareholder's CDS participant broker or the shareholder initiates a cross-border request. If the shares are held in certificated or Direct Registration form, as applicable, shareholders may instruct Computershare to arrange for the shares to be held by a CREST participant broker. This can be done by completing a 'Register Removal Request - Canada to United Kingdom' form, with valid CREST participant account details, and submitting such form to Computershare via email at globaltransactionteam@computershare.com.

For any questions on this process please contact Computershare's global transaction unit by phone at +1 (877) 624-5999. The Company intends to maintain CDS eligibility for its shares until July 18, 2025 in order to allow Canadian shareholders time to complete the process contemplated above.

CONTACTS

Ryan Wilson Group General Counsel Tel: +44 (0) 20 3807 6996 Tavistock (Media) Jos Simson/Gareth Tredway Tel: +44 (0) 20 7920 3150

ABOUT SOLGOLD

SolGold is a leading resources company focused on the discovery, definition and development of world-class copper and gold deposits and continues to strive to deliver objectives efficiently and in the interests of shareholders.

See www.solgold.com.au for more information. Follow us on X @SolGold_plc.

CAUTIONARY NOTICE

News releases, presentations and public commentary made by SolGold plc (the "Company") and its officers may contain certain statements and expressions of belief, expectation or opinion which are forward looking statements, and which relate, inter alia, to the Company's plans to delist its ordinary shares from the TSX and the timing thereof, interpretations of exploration results to date and the Company's proposed strategy, plans and objectives or to the expectations or intentions of the Company's Directors, including the plan for developing the Project currently being studied as well as the expectations of the Company as to the forward price of copper. Such forward-looking and interpretative statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors beyond the control of the Company that could cause the actual performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from such interpretations and forward-looking statements.

Accordingly, the reader should not rely on any interpretations or forward-looking statements, and save as required by the exchange rules of the TSX and LSE or by applicable laws, the Company does not accept any obligation to disseminate any updates or revisions to such interpretations or forward-looking statements. The Company may reinterpret results to date as the status of its assets and projects changes with time expenditure, metals prices and other affecting circumstances.

This release may contain "forward looking information". Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans for developing its properties. Generally, forward looking information can be identified by the use of forward- looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".

Forward looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking information, including but not limited to: transaction risks; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future prices of mineral prices; accidents, labour disputes and shortages and other risks of the mining industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the ability of exploration activities (including assay results) to accurately predict mineralization; errors in management's geological modelling and/or mine development plan; capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates; the preliminary nature of visual assessments; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other required approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; the global economic climate; fluctuations in commodity prices; the ability of the Company to complete further exploration activities, including drilling; delays in the development of projects; environmental risks; community and non-governmental actions; other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; the ability of the Company to retain its key management employees and skilled and experienced personnel; and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Company and its officers do not endorse, or reject or otherwise comment on the conclusions, interpretations or views expressed in press articles or third-party analysis.

SolGold plc UK Company No. 5449516 ARBN 117 169 856 Email: info@solgold.com.au Website: www.solgold.com.au

Corporate Postal Office: PO Box 7059, Cloisters Square PO, Perth, WA 6850 Australia

Registered office: 1 Cornhill, London, EC3V 3ND, UK Phone: +44 (0) 20 3807 6996

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: SolGold PLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/solgold-plc-announces-voluntary-delisting-from-toronto-stock-exchange-1034349