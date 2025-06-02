Assessment based on an in-depth analysis of more than 65 parameters across deployment, operations, and end-of-life disposal of the O3b mPOWER mission

O3b mPOWER, SES's second-generation medium earth orbit (MEO) system, has been awarded the Platinum badge by the Space Sustainability Rating (SSR) Association. This is the highest possible SSR rating tier, and has been awarded to the O3b mPOWER constellation of 13 high-throughput and low-latency satellites, eight of which are already in orbit.

The O3b mPOWER mission was assessed across all phases: deployment, operations, and end-of-life disposal. The Platinum rating for O3b mPOWER was based on an in-depth analysis of more than 65 parameters, including: satellite count, orbital region, collision avoidance strategies, adherence to recognised design and operational standards, and SES's overall approach to data sharing and transparency. SES is the second operator to receive a Platinum rating from the SSR, and the sixth to be officially rated.

Rather than evaluating individual satellites in isolation, the SSR assesses the aggregate sustainability impact of the entire constellation and considers how satellites interact, operate collectively, and contribute to the broader space environment. This recognition indicates that the O3b mPOWER constellation demonstrates minimal impact on the orbital environment beyond what is necessary for mission success and reflects SES's strong commitment to sustainable space operations and adherence to internationally accepted best practices in space sustainability.

Prof. Jean-Paul Kneib, President of the SSR Association, Academic Director of EPFL Space Center and Head of the Laboratory of Astrophysics (LASTRO), said, "The Space Sustainability Rating provides an independent benchmark to encourage transparency among space actors, promote best practices in space missions, and support the long-term preservation of the orbital environment. The Platinum rating awarded to the O3b mPOWER constellation reflects SES's strong alignment with the SSR's criteria across the full mission lifecycle. We celebrate this recognition for the O3b mPOWER constellation and SES's contribution to a safer, more responsible, and resilient satellite ecosystem. As the SSR continues to evolve, it aims to drive positive change across the space sector by highlighting leadership in space sustainability-such as that demonstrated by SES-and to encourage the global space community to make informed, sustainability-focused decisions."

Milton Torres, Chief Technology Officer of SES, said, "For 40 years, SES has been driving responsible best practices and developing new technologies, partnerships and solutions contributing to sustainable space. This Platinum badge not only highlights our leadership in sustainable space operations but also reinforces our commitment to responsible and innovative practices in the space industry, while supporting long-term space sustainability for all spacecraft operators."

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on Earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless data connectivity services around the world. As a provider of global content and connectivity solutions, SES owns and operates a geosynchronous earth orbit (GEO) fleet and medium earth orbit (MEO) constellation of satellites, offering a combination of global coverage and high-performance services. By using its intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES delivers high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners around the world. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg and listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com

About the SSR

The Space Sustainability Rating is a voluntary initiative launched by the World Economic Forum in 2016 and developed since 2018 by a consortium of academic and institutional partners including the European Space Agency (ESA), Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), BryceTech, and the University of Texas at Austin. Created in consultation with industry, policy, and academic stakeholders, the SSR encourages responsible behavior in space by evaluating missions against a set of transparent sustainability criteria. The SSR provides a comprehensive framework for assessing the sustainability of space missions, identifying areas for improvement, and offering operators a chance to communicate their sustainability practices through independent, badge-based ratings: Bronze, Silver, Gold, or Platinum. Each SSR rating also includes actionable recommendations to guide operators in enhancing sustainability practices over time. This approach empowers responsible space actors to continuously evolve their mission strategies and set new benchmarks for space stewardship.

For more information visit: https://spacesustainabilityrating.org/

