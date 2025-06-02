Munich to serve as core hub for AI-driven innovation, engineering talent, and strategic partnerships in education and robotics

New HQ will strengthen Circus' position as a leader in robotics and embodied AI and anchors global operations with full control over R&D and pre-series manufacturing

Circus SE (XETRA: CA1), a global technology company in AI software and autonomous robotics for the food service industry, today announces the relocation of its global headquarters to Munich, marking a strategic move to strengthen its position in one of Europe's most dynamic technology hubs.

With a strong foundation already laid in the region through years of mechanical engineering and robotics development, the company is doubling down on Munich as its core location for AI innovation, advanced robotics, and pre-series production of its new CA-M military-grade autonomous robot platform.

"As OpenAI, NVIDIA and other global leaders invest in Munich and the global demand for intelligent automation surges, Munich has become one of the few places in the world where cutting-edge research meets world-class engineering talent," said Nikolas Bullwinkel, CEO and Founder of Circus. "We're building the future of robotics here from our civilian food service automation to next-gen defense solutions and Munich will be our long-term launchpad."

The new HQ will serve as a central R&D hub, attracting top talent and enabling closer collaboration with leading universities, research centers, and the region's industrial base.

"The ecosystem in Munich is continuously evolving into a global hotspot for robotics and AI," says Dr. Arne Rost, member of the Circus Advisory Board Member and Managing Director of the Venture Lab Robotics/AI from the Technical University Munich. "The city brings together academic excellence, entrepreneurial drive, and international deep-tech talent and Circus is one of the most ambitious companies actively shaping this ecosystem."

Circus' expansion signals a broader trend of global tech players choosing Munich as their base to scale high-impact innovation. With serial production underway and global deployments of its robotics system CA-1 lined up, Circus is set to redefine how intelligent machines integrate into everyday life and Munich is where that future begins.

About Circus SE

Circus SE (XETRA: CA1) is a global technology company in the field of embodied AI and AI software for the food service industry, driving innovation and autonomy in labor-intensive sectors. With its core product, the CA-1 robot, Circus is a pioneer in applying embodied AI, integrating cutting-edge technologies into real-world operations, and transforming the food service industry. By combining advanced robotics, AI-driven software, and a mission to solve global challenges, Circus is shaping the future of autonomous systems and redefining human-AI collaboration. Headquartered in Germany and with a rapidly growing international presence, Circus leads the next generation of AI applications.

Language: English Company: Circus SE Hongkongstrasse 6 20457 Hamburg Germany E-mail: ir@circus-group.com Internet: https://www.circus-group.com/for-investors ISIN: DE000A2YN355 WKN: A2YN35 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich (m:access), Tradegate Exchange

Contacts:

Hongkongstrasse 6

20457 Hamburg

ir@circus-group.com