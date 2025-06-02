Anzeige
02.06.2025 09:06 Uhr
Global Hospitality Investment Group Announces €96 Million Financing for The Iconic Rome EDITION Hotel

LONDON, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Hospitality Investment Group ("GHIG"), a hospitality-focused real estate investment firm, today announced the successful closing of a €96m senior secured notes issue to refinance The Rome EDITION (the "Hotel"). The financing was structured with a London-based, credit-focused hedge fund.

This strategic financing allows the owner, Gruppo Statuto, to refinance its existing development loan. Following the hotel's successful opening in Summer 2023, this new facility provides the necessary long-term financial stability to optimise The Rome EDITION's operations and maximise its market value.

The Rome EDITION features 93 guest rooms and suites (including 19 expansive suites), each showcasing the signature stylish modern decor and meticulous detailing of legendary hotelier Ian Schrager. The hotel offers an array of exceptional amenities, including: Anima, an indoor/outdoor Italian restaurant; the award-winning Punch Room, a sophisticated speakeasy bar; the elegant Jade Bar, crafted from marble; The Roof, a unique rooftop bar with a stunning swimming pool; and a 24-hour state-of-the-art gym and luxurious treatment rooms. Situated in a prime location, The Rome EDITION is just steps from iconic landmarks such as Via Veneto, Piazza Barberini, the Spanish Steps, the Trevi Fountain, and the Borghese Gardens.

Gruppo Statuto was advised by Three Stars Capital Partners (led by Mauro Savoia).

James Gibbs, Managing Director & Head of Europe at GHIG, commented: "We are pleased to support Gruppo Statuto with the refinancing of The Rome EDITION. This flexible financing solution is designed to ensure the continued success of such a trophy property in one of Europe's leading leisure markets. Our team leveraged its operational expertise and deep understanding of the local market to thoroughly assess the hotel's robust business plan, enabling us to provide a highly compelling and tailored structure for the borrower."

Sebastien Gottraux, Vice President at GHIG, said: "This transaction marks GHIG's first deal in Italy after many years of exploring the market for the right opportunity. We are delighted to be involved with a landmark asset like The Rome EDITION and are eager to remain active in the Italian market, pursuing both acquisition and financing opportunities."

About Global Hospitality Investment Group | www.ghigroup.com

Global Hospitality Investment Group (GHIG) is a hospitality-focused real estate private equity firm founded by Kevin Colket, with offices in Los Angeles, New York, and London.

GHIG currently manages approximately $500 million in assets. Its executives have a proven track record, having invested over $5 billion in capital across the US, Europe, and Asia, consistently delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns. GHIG pursues an opportunistic and value-add investment strategy across the US and Europe, targeting single assets, portfolios, and corporate opportunities throughout the capital structure.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-hospitality-investment-group-announces-96-million-financing-for-the-iconic-rome-edition-hotel-302470353.html

