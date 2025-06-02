The Frequency School breaks GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the "195" song featuring the most nationalities

- History made by The Frequency School:https://www.guinnessworldrecords.com/world-records/437728-most-nationalities-to-contribute-vocals-to-a-musical-recording-single-song
LONDON and LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Frequency School set a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for "Most nationalities to contribute vocals to a musical recording (single song)" with the "195" song on Monday, in a bid to raise awareness about gender equality and to ignite a global movement uplifting people through the transformative power of soundhealing frequencies.
The record-breaking "195" is the first song in history featuring women from all of the world's 195 countries and using sound healing frequencies and the 528 Hz 'Love Frequency'.
The Frequency School co-founded by U.S. Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum music producer Maejor, Martina Fuchs, Kingsley M, Brandon Lee and Aaron Dawson produced this visionary, powerful and universal campaign and premiered it during the 55th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, from January 20-24.
Using the sounds of birds and the heartbeat as instrumental elements, the "195" aims to raise the world's frequency, elevate humanity, and trigger a positive impact by uniting and empowering women worldwide.
One woman in every one of the world's 195 countries recognized by the United Nations said one word: "EQUALITY" in her national language or native tongue and sent in her voice and video recording.
The number of women and nationalities participating in the song was officially verified by a Guinness World Records adjudicator.
Martina Fuchs, Executive Producer of the "195" and Co-Founder of the Frequency School, said:
"It has always been my dream to produce the first song in history featuring every country on the planet. Our vision was to unite 195 ordinary women from all walks of life in this pioneering and groundbreaking initiative to advocate for gender equality and the rights of women and girls, and to help people struggling with mental health issues. Breaking this record is only the beginning: we are on a global mission to make our world a more peaceful place."
Maejor, Founder and CEO of the Frequency School who produced the song, said:
"The world record is a testimony to our work and the universal language of music. This achievement is a call to every one of us to lift each other up and spread peace, love and harmony. We chose to use 528 Hz which is often referred to as the 'love frequency', or the frequency of transformation and miracles. We wanted to promote more respect and fairness for women, as well as deep inner healing and a state of peace. The transformative vibration of 528 Hz can inspire positive action and empathy and people to act more kindly and inclusively."
According to scientific studies and music theory, Solfeggio frequencies, ranging from 174 Hz to 963 Hz, offer unique sound patterns that promote relaxation, stress relief, and overall well-being. These frequencies have been shown to positively impact mental, emotional, and physical health by generating vibrations that help achieve a state of calm and balance of the mind, body and spirit.
Kingsley Maduka, Co-Founder of the Frequency School, said:
"We're incredibly excited to set a new world record, and I am honored to have the youngest lady in my family, my 6 year-old daughter, to be apart of such an intentional women empowerment project, focused on wellness. Being a man, it's important that we do our parts to support our better halfs for the sake of the mental health and wellness of humanity. The Frequency School is such an amazing platform for utilizing, implementing and amplifying wellness tools - working at the intersection of music, wellness, mental health and education is some of the most impactful work I've been able to be apart of."
Brandon Lee, Co-Founder of the Frequency School, said:
"Every one of us enters this world through a woman-women are the very heartbeat of humanity. I'm deeply honored to be part of this project and inspired by the future initiatives we're building at Frequency School to uplift women's wellness. Earning the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title will amplify our mission globally, allowing us to create an even greater impact."
Aaron Dawson, Co-Founder and Creative Director of the Frequency School, said:
"This project is much more than a world record, it's a reflection of the immense gratitude I hold for women everywhere. I carry deep appreciation for every woman who have shaped me: my mother, grandmothers, aunts, cousins, godchildren, teachers, ancestors, and the many women whose love and existence have given me and the world such beautiful life. A better world exists when we honor women's gifts, invest in them, and protect their well-being."
Miriam Moriati, President of the Kiribati Rotaract Youth Club and a Women and Youth representative for OARS (Ocean Alliance for Resilience and Sustainability), said:
"I'm from Kiribati, a small island nation in the Pacific, where our highest point is just 3 meters above sea level. Our women in Kiribati are vulnerable due to gender equality not being part of our culture and traditions. They are often the first to be affected by crises and the last to recover. Being part of this initiative to support women on an international stage is an incredible honor. Opportunities to represent our small country are rare, and I am grateful for this platform to amplify the voices of Kiribati women."
Sawilanji Nachula, a middle school student representing Zambia, said:
"I am a 13-year old Zambian and live on the 'Mighty Zambezi' near the Victoria Falls. I am currently a student at Falcon College in Esigodini, Zimbabwe, where I will start my grade 9 next month. I am both honoured and inspired to smash the world record with so many already successful and soon to be successful members. I doubt I will be able to contribute much myself for now. But I will be sure to promote gender equality as I get older."
Inspired by the murmuration of birds and nature's synchronicity, the visualizer of the song includes art elements evoking raw emotions and reflecting the power and harmony of women, and their aspiration for freedom and collective strength.
Watch the "195" here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3XCMvDbU55E
LIST OF "195" PARTICIPANTS:
Fawzia Koofi, Afghanistan
Juxhina Sotiri Gjoni, Albania
Kahina Bouagache, Algeria
Jimena Cierco Martinez and Júlia Carreras Salvadó, Andorra
Ester Nilsson, Angola
Abrianna Cooper, Antigua and Barbuda
Romina Sudack, Argentina
Sose Markosyan, Armenia
Anjali Nadaradjane, Australia
Delia Fischer, Austria
Bahar Balayeva, Azerbaijan
Amanda Darville, Bahamas
Ahdeya Ahmed Al-Sayed, Bahrain
Laiba Jannati Pritha, Bangladesh
Gloria Carter, Barbados
Kristina Lozinskaya, Belarus
Nyanchama Okemwa, Belgium
Julie Robinson, Belize
Adjalla Senami Naomy Campbell Mariela, Benin
Yangdon Sonam, Bhutan
Valentina Crespo Kuljis, Bolivia (Plurinational State of)
Iman Daneya Zulum, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Kabelo Botlhe Dikobe, Botswana
Samanta Bullock, Brazil
Daphne Lai Teck Ching, Brunei Darussalam
Natalini Yordanova, Bulgaria
Audrey Korsaga, Burkina Faso
Jeanne Irakoze, Burundi
Zanu Alves, Cabo Verde
Savada Prom, Cambodia
Sabrina Love, Cameroon
Alyson Meister, Canada
Kessy Martine Ekomo-Soignet, Central African Republic
Mariam Abdoulaye Malloum, Chad
Bernardita Castillo Passi, Chile
Joyce Peng Peng, China
Karin Andrea Stephan, Colombia
Armel Azihar Sly-vania, Comoros
Gisèle Brice Mabiala, Republic of the Congo
Maria Jose Freer Murillo, Costa Rica
Noussoeu Bih, Côte D'Ivoire
Marijana Maros, Croatia
Lixandra Díaz Portuondo, Cuba
Louiza Nikolaou, Cyprus
Shelley Pleva, Czechia
Esther Eom, Democratic People's Republic of Korea
Dodo Liwanga, Democratic Republic of the Congo
Heidi Bjerkan, Denmark
Intibah Ali Abdallah, Djibouti
Sapphire Vital, Dominica
María Eugenia del Castillo, Dominican Republic
Margarita Heredia Forster, Ecuador
Amena Bakr, Egypt
Fabiola Torres, El Salvador
Paulina Laurel Sami, Equatorial Guinea
Harena Amanuel, Eritrea
Anette Maria Rennit, Estonia
Zandisile Howe, Eswatini
Lina Getachew Ayenew, Ethiopia
Renita Reddy, Fiji
Julia Sulonen, Finland
Anino Emuwa, France
Rita Aboghe, Gabon
Sarjo M Jallo, Gambia (Republic of The)
Eka Khorbaladze, Georgia
Carolin Strunz, Germany
Michelle Nana Adwoa Agyakomah Yeboah, Ghana
Efi Pylarinou, Greece
Laureen Redhead, Grenada
Lilian Viviana Tzul Pérez, Guatemala
Fatoumata Diallo, Guinea
Waltemira Audilia Monteiro Eckert, Guinea Bissau
Amrita Naraine, Guyana
Stephanie Garçonvil, Haiti
Carmen Elisa Méndez Silva, Honduras
Aliz McLean, Hungary
Mardis Karlsdottir, Iceland
Asma Khan, India
Siti Suliatin Buechel, Indonesia
Sanam Shantyaei, Iran (Islamic Republic of)
Aya Al-Shakarchi, Iraq
Lisa Armstrong, Ireland
Dalith Steiger, Israel
Cristina Romelli Gervasoni, Italy
Heather Carrington, Jamaica
Meguri Fujisawa, Japan
Suad Musallam Hijazin, Jordan
Zhanna Kan, Kazakhstan
Shayoon, Kenya
Miriam Moriati Koae, Kiribati
Suad Al Sabah, Kuwait
Aigerim Sultanbekova, Kyrgyzstan
Duangtavanh Oudomchith, Lao People's Democratic Republic
Laima Dimiševska, Latvia
Dia Audi, Lebanon
Reekelitsoe Molapo, Lesotho
Laymah E. Kollie, Liberia
Manal Aboujtila, Libya
Katrin Eggenberger, Liechtenstein
Deimile Soares, Lithuania
Sophie-Anne Schaul, Luxembourg
Mireille Ramampandrison, Madagascar
Jacqueline Nhlema, Malawi
Harpreet Bhal, Malaysia
Widhadh Waheed, Maldives
Binthily Youma Macalou, Mali
Michelle Muscat, Malta
Claret ChongGum, Marshall Islands
Habibata Cissé, Mauritania
Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, Mauritius
Yolanda Sánchez, Mexico
Drinnette James, Micronesia (Federated States of)
Annabelle Jaeger-Seydoux, Monaco
Amrita Gerelt-od, Mongolia
Milica Markovic, Montenegro
Touria El Glaoui, Morocco
Maria Honoria da Silva Mocambique, Mozambique
Ei Han, Myanmar
Tisha Haushona, Namibia
Angelina Waqa, Nauru
Sahana Vajracharya, Nepal
Andrea B. Maier, Netherlands (Kingdom of the)
Alexia Hilbertidou, New Zealand
Kathia Salazar, Nicaragua
Alassane Soumana Roukayatou, Niger
Eyitola St. Matthew-Daniel, Nigeria
Matea Kocevska, North Macedonia
Alliance Niyigena, Norway
Ruby Saharan, Oman
Mariam Zaidi, Pakistan
Dee Raya Antonio, Palau
Nadia Hazem, Palestine
Trishna Nagrani, Panama
Jenny Namana, Papua New Guinea
Emilie Seitz, Paraguay
Gigi Caballero, Peru
Andrea Mikaella Geronimo, Philippines
Elvira Eevr Djaltchinova-Malec, Poland
Sandra Fankhauser, Portugal
Dr. Asmaa Alfadala, Qatar
Sylvia Shin, Republic of Korea
Dana Muntean, Republic of Moldova
Carina Schuster, Romania
Ashley Dudarenok, Russian Federation
Bonita Mutoni, Rwanda
Vicia Woods, Saint Kitts and Nevis
Sheridin Jones, Saint Lucia
Rianka Chance, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Faauiga Maiava Onosai Sauiluma, Samoa
Martina Mattioli, San Marino
Katy Nascimento, Sao Tome and Principe
Asma Alsharif, Saudi Arabia
Korka Dieng, Senegal
Teodora Cosic, Serbia
Beverly Dick, Seychelles
Sylvia Conteh, Sierra Leone
Cheng Ying (Monica), Singapore
Lucia Kupcova, Slovakia
Ksenia Juvan, Slovenia
Sharon Inone, Solomon Islands
Amran Abocar, Somalia
Kim August, South Africa
Josephine Albino, South Sudan
Alejandra Costales Richards, Spain
Suba Umathevan, Sri Lanka
Tahani Karrar, Sudan
Radhiya Ebermann-Joval, Suriname
Sabinije von Gaffke, Sweden
Martina Fuchs, Switzerland
Stephanie Ghazi, Syrian Arab Republic
Zarina Khasanova, Tajikistan
Ratih Paramitha, Thailand
Dália Kiakilir, Timor-Leste
Isbath Esther Ali, Togo
Ofa Âgé, Tonga
Alexa Chin Pang, Trinidad and Tobago
Aya Chebbi, Tunisia
Guelistan Fuchs, Türkiye
Aylar Babayeva, Turkmenistan
Lilly Teafa, Tuvalu
Jovia Kisaakye, Uganda
Kateryna Krasnozhon, Ukraine
Suaad Al Shamsi, United Arab Emirates
Melissa Monique, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
Flaviana Matata, United Republic of Tanzania
Kenzi Kachi Maduka, United States of America
Camila Bentancur, Uruguay
Muldir Khayitova, Uzbekistan
Adrina J L Abel, Vanuatu
Boglarka Sztancs, Vatican City
Sophia Santi Guevara, Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of
Yip Thy Diep Ta, Viet Nam
Wadha Abdullah Mohsin, Yemen
Suwilanji Nachula, Zambia
Rosheen Ngorima, Zimbabwe
ABOUT THE FREQUENCY SCHOOL:
The Frequency School is a pioneering global initiative designed to harness the transformative power of music for the holistic development of people around the world, focusing on the mind, body, and spirit.
Through services like music therapy, education, and performance, we empower individuals to lead balanced, healthy, and fulfilling lives. The approach integrates the latest in sound therapy with traditional wellness practices to support the whole person.
It was launched by Maejor, Martina Fuchs, Kingsley M, Brandon Lee, and Aaron Dawson at the renowned international boarding school Aiglon College in Switzerland in 2024.
YouTube: Frequency School
LinkedIn: The Frequency School
Instagram: @thefrequencyschool
Website: https://frequency.school/
PARTNERS:
- The Female Quotient
- 100 Women @ Davos
- Learnstar
- International Institute for Management Development (IMD)
- Läderach
- Montreux Jazz Festival China
- Bullock Inclusion
- LGT Private Banking
- Innovation Foundation, Empowered by the Adecco Group
- Global Women's Institute, The George Washington University
- Female Founders Initiative Global
- Africa Global Gender Academy (AGGA)
- Equal Voice
- The Lion Academy
- OpenDesk
- The Equality Institute
- Global Island Partnership (GLISPA)
- Caribbean Women's Network
- NOTA Inclusion
- Women Future Cities Initiative
- Global CSR Foundation (GCSRF)
- World Pulse
- Global Citizen Forum
