The merger below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day of trading UCITS-shares in the discontinuing sub-fund is 13 June 2025.
Discontinuing sub-fund
|ISIN
|DK0061813177
|Long name:
|IA Invest Advice Capital Vision Fund
|Last day of trading:
|13 June 2025
|Short name:
|IAIACVF
|Orderbook ID:
|267701
Continuing sub-fund
|ISIN
|DK0060696656
|Long name:
|IA Invest Advice Capital Global
|Short name:
|IAIACG
|Unchanged orderbook ID:
|121348
For further information please contact: Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66
