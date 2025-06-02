The merger below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day of trading UCITS-shares in the discontinuing sub-fund is 13 June 2025.

Discontinuing sub-fund

ISIN DK0061813177 Long name: IA Invest Advice Capital Vision Fund Last day of trading: 13 June 2025 Short name: IAIACVF Orderbook ID: 267701

Continuing sub-fund

ISIN DK0060696656 Long name: IA Invest Advice Capital Global Short name: IAIACG Unchanged orderbook ID: 121348

For further information please contact: Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66