Trump startet Uran-Rallye: Geheimer Uranwert im Fokus - startet hier der nächste Tenbagger?
WKN: A41BLL | ISIN: CA00830W5019 | Ticker-Symbol: H730
Frankfurt
02.06.25 | 08:35
0,015 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
02.06.2025 08:43 Uhr
Lift of Suspension in AFRICA ENERGY CORP. at FNSE

Lifting of Suspension
At Trading Venue FNSE
Ended on:
2025-06-02T06:42:24Z
Ongoing: False
Comments: Nasdaq Stockholm has, to the
extent applicable, also decided to lift the suspension in all other instruments
related to the issuer. All order books have been flushed. For further
information concerning this Market Notice please contact Issuer Surveillance at
Nasdaq Stockholm, Tel +468 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com

Issuer: AFRICA ENERGY
CORP., LEI: 254900BPYN1AS2TNDR69
Instrument: AEC CA00830W5019

The Financial
Supervisory Authority for FNSE has been notified
