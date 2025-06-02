Lift of Suspension in AFRICA ENERGY CORP. at FNSE

2025-06-02T06:43:01Z Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue FNSE Ended on: 2025-06-02T06:42:24Z Ongoing: False Comments: Nasdaq Stockholm has, to the extent applicable, also decided to lift the suspension in all other instruments related to the issuer. All order books have been flushed. For further information concerning this Market Notice please contact Issuer Surveillance at Nasdaq Stockholm, Tel +468 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com Issuer: AFRICA ENERGY CORP., LEI: 254900BPYN1AS2TNDR69 Instrument: AEC CA00830W5019 The Financial Supervisory Authority for FNSE has been notified