Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2025) - Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC) (OTCQB: DTCFF) (FSE: DTC) ("Defence" or the "Company"), a leading biotechnology company specializing in advanced endosomal escape technologies, is pleased to announce the opening of its first U.S. laboratory in the Boston-Cambridge area. This strategic expansion marks Defence Therapeutics' initial physical presence in the United States, reinforcing its commitment to advancing cutting-edge research and development in one of the world's foremost biotech clusters.

The new laboratory, located at Cambridge Scientific Labs in Watertown, will allow Defence Therapeutics to further develop and optimize its proprietary Accum® technology for antibody-drug conjugates ("ADCs"). Establishing a presence in the Boston-Cambridge area provides the company with access to top-tier scientific resources and opportunities for collaboration within the region's renowned biotech ecosystem. The Cambridge Scientific Labs location will serve as a short-term base while Defence Therapeutics evaluates options for a long-term facility in the area.

"Our expansion into the Boston-Cambridge area is a significant milestone for Defence Therapeutics," said Sebastien Plouffe, CEO of Defence Therapeutics. "Establishing a U.S. laboratory positions us at the heart of the global biotech community and supports our mission to advance the Accum® platform for next-generation ADCs. We look forward to deepening our presence in the region as we continue to grow and pursue a long-term facility in this dynamic market."

About Defence:

Defence Therapeutics is a publicly-traded clinical-stage biotechnology company developing and engineering the next generation of radio-immuno-conjugate and ADC products using its proprietary platform. The core of Defence Therapeutics platform is the ACCUM® technology, which enables precision delivery of radio-immuno-conjugates or ADCs in their intact form to target cells. As a result, increased efficacy and potency can be reached against cancer.

