Lexsoft Systems: Lexsoft Evolves Legal Knowledge Management Into a "Knowledge Research" Discipline With Release of T3 GenAI Version 2

LONDON and MADRID, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexsoft Systems , a provider of IT and business process solutions, today announces the release of Lexsoft T3 GenAI Version 2, its knowledge management (KM) solution, powered by Microsoft OpenAI technology. Building on the capabilities of the original version of T3 GenAI, launched last year, this enhanced version transforms knowledge management into a "knowledge research" business discipline.

Leveraging natural language processing technology, T3 GenAI seamlessly connects firms' internal knowledge management repository with practically any third-party legal publishers and content providers, enabling users to seamlessly search and research across the data sources - assured that no client agreements and data protection policies will be violated, or firms' intellectual property compromised.

When users research across the internal and external repositories, T3 GenAI only uses the extracted metadata, enabling third-party systems to understand the content and context of the documents. Using natural language to create prompts based on the extracted metadata, T3 GenAI translates the internal taxonomies and concepts into the formats understood by external publishers. There is no need for users to share the actual documents or client-specific information.

Lexsoft is leading the way in how generative AI technology can be leveraged to deliver this quality of connection capability in the legal sector.

"This new capability in T3 GenAI is a significant milestone for the knowledge management discipline. Over the last two decades, the technological challenges of knowledge search and management in legal have more or less been addressed," Carlos García-Egocheaga, CEO of Lexsoft Systems, explained. "The 'knowledge research' we are now enabling marks a breakthrough in the discipline's evolution. Using natural language processing, in T3 GenAI, we have tackled the fundamental problem the industry has long faced - how to make internal knowledge management systems talk to third-party content platforms."

Due to a lack of industry-wide standardization of taxonomies and the associated terminologies, previously, querying for information across the internal and external knowledge repositories wasn't possible. Now, by leveraging natural language processing, T3 GenAI users can surface outputs and conduct true knowledge research across internal and external information sources, jurisdictions, and law segments, in the language of their choosing with speed, ease, and accuracy.

T3 GenAI Version 2 is generally available for deployment. Law firms require a Microsoft OpenAI tenant to deploy this solution. T3 GenAI solution seamlessly integrates with cloudimanage.com, iManage's Cloud platform; and iManage Insight+, iManage's cloud-native knowledge search and management solution.

Lexsoft provides IT and business process solutions to the legal sector across Europe, the United States, and Latin America. ISO 27017 and ISO 27001 certified, the company assists law firms and corporate legal departments (CLD) to improve their document management, knowledge management, practice management, and CRM processes, to facilitate business efficiency, improve productivity, and reduce risk. Lexsoft T3 is a proven knowledge management solution, offering one of the most comprehensive workflows for this business function. For more information visit: www.lexsoft.com .

