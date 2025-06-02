DJ Amundi MSCI China ESG Selection Extra UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI China ESG Selection Extra UCITS ETF Acc (ASIU LN) Amundi MSCI China ESG Selection Extra UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Jun-2025 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI China ESG Selection Extra UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 30-May-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 97.1823 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4568203 CODE: ASIU LN ISIN: LU1900068914 =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900068914 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ASIU LN LEI Code: 549300E7C8KZ5P6BZI39 Sequence No.: 391262 EQS News ID: 2148644 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

June 02, 2025 03:10 ET (07:10 GMT)