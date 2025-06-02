INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: The Battery Show Europe 2025 Champions Deep-Dive Learning and Global Dialogues

STUTTGART, GERMANY / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2025 / The Battery Show Europe and Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe , co-located with Energy Storage Summit Germany (ESG), the only place to meet the entire advanced battery, Hybrid/Electric Vehicle technology and energy storage supply chain under one roof, returns this week as the definitive education and networking platform for the advanced battery and electric vehicle sectors. As global markets evolve, this event delivers the insight and access industry professionals need to navigate new regulations, scale production and drive innovation across the value chain.

At the core of the 2025 conference program are three focused education tracks and access to ESG that address the sector's most urgent challenges and opportunities; Advanced Battery Technologies explores the latest breakthroughs in cell chemistry, performance optimization and next-generation materials; Battery Production and Vehicle Integration tackles real-world issues in scaling production, automation and thermal management, while also spotlighting system-level vehicle integration and Geopolitics, Trade & Supply Chain Resilience examines policy, trade and investment trends that directly impact material access, regional competitiveness and supply chain security.

Together, these tracks offer more than 32 hours of expert-led content across technical sessions, panels and hands-on workshops, featuring speakers from global leaders such as BMW Group, CATL, Cellforce Group and more.

"In today's rapidly shifting landscape, we cannot operate in silos," says John Lewinski, Executive Vice President, Informa Markets Engineering. "The Battery Show Europe is where the industry comes together and engages in conversations that shape strategy, policy and progress. From battery chemistry breakthroughs to geopolitical supply chain shifts, these sessions are designed to equip attendees with the insights and partnerships they need to lead with clarity and purpose."

In addition to these deep-dive sessions, attendees can take advantage of daily Networking Breakfasts hosted by Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence, ReCharge, Arthur D Little, Shmuel De-Leon Energy Ltd., MANN+HUMMEL GmbH, Bloomberg NEF and Sphere Energy. These moderated, informal roundtables foster community dialogue and peer learning across disciplines. On Thursday, 5 June, the Pitch Breakfast, hosted by Mercedes-Benz, CATL, UniverCell, PowerCo and Volta Energy Technologies, brings together startups and established leaders for curated, rapid-fire meetings designed to spark innovation and collaboration.

Attendees can also explore the Live Product Showcase, featuring real-time demonstrations of next-generation solutions. From Stäubli's ultra-high-power charging connectors to real-time material analysis tools from Thermo Fisher Scientific, these demos offer a tangible look at the future of battery and EV technologies.

With its comprehensive conference programming and hands-on access to cutting-edge tech, The Battery Show Europe is the essential destination for anyone shaping the future of electrification, storage and mobility. Register now at www.thebatteryshow.eu.

