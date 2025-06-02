Black Book Research Reveals Strong Momentum and Challenges in European Health Data Space Adoption Ahead of HIMSS EU 2025

Comprehensive survey highlights readiness, interoperability gains, and barriers identified by 270 European Healthcare IT Leaders; Parallel survey of 1,305 EHR users confirms significant adoption across 17 advanced European countries

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2025 / Black Book Research today released key insights from its latest survey examining European Health Data Space (EHDS) readiness, interoperability advancement, and implementation challenges. Conducted among 270 healthcare IT leaders from hospitals, clinics, health authorities, IT vendors, and research institutions across Europe, the survey provides critical benchmarks as digital health transformation intensifies ahead of HIMSS EU 2025, taking place June 8-10 in Paris.

Timed strategically for HIMSS EU 2025 attendees, these findings offer essential context for high-level discussions at Europe's premier healthcare IT event. HIMSS EU participants will gain exclusive insights into EHDS developments through dedicated sessions, expert panels, and interoperability workshops.

Simultaneously, a complementary Black Book survey of 1,305 Electronic Health Record (EHR) and Electronic Patient Record (EPR) users in 17 of Europe's 44 most digitally advanced countries underscored widespread adoption and operational effectiveness, with findings delivered at a 95% confidence level (±3% margin of error).

EHDS Awareness and Technical Readiness:

88% of surveyed leaders reported being "very familiar" or "actively involved" in EHDS initiatives.

76% confirmed their organizations actively utilize or are piloting HL7 FHIR standards, signaling strong adoption momentum driven by recent HL7 FHIR Implementation Guides (IGs).

Technical barriers persist, however, with respondents highlighting "lack of interoperability" (52%), "legacy systems" (47%), and "data quality issues" (43%) as the primary challenges to broader EHDS implementation.

Governance, Privacy, and Secondary Data Use:

Only 39% expressed high confidence in meeting EHDS privacy and security regulations, indicating significant room for improvement.

Key concerns over secondary data use centered on data privacy (59%), consent management (53%), and regulatory complexity (49%).

Preparedness for the mandated opt-out mechanisms for secondary data use was notably mixed, with just 34% reporting their organizations as "well-prepared."

Impact, Expectations, and Strategic Insights:

The leading anticipated benefits from EHDS adoption included improved interoperability (77%), better patient outcomes (68%), and enhanced research capabilities (61%).

Foreseen challenges focused predominantly on regulatory compliance (58%), technical integration (54%), and securing adequate funding (50%).

81% predicted EHDS would significantly expand or disrupt the digital health market in Europe over the next three years.

Priorities and Recommendations:

Healthcare IT leaders emphasized technical standards (65%) and governance (60%) as immediate EHDS development priorities, highlighting the critical role of robust technical guidance and clear regulatory frameworks.

Nearly two-thirds of respondents (62%) indicated a need for increased technical guidance, with funding support (59%) and regulatory clarity (57%) also identified as essential for successful EHDS adoption.

Complementary Survey of EHR and EPR Users:

Black Book's parallel survey involving 1,305 EHR/EPR users across Europe's most digitally mature countries reinforced strong operational integration of digital records, further validating the continent's readiness for broader EHDS implementation.

User feedback pointed toward significant enhancements in clinical documentation efficiency, interoperability advancements, population health management, and patient engagement resulting from mature EHR deployments.

"Our surveys indicate a significant digital health drive across Europe, balanced by real-world technical, regulatory, and organizational challenges," noted Douglas Brown of Black Book Research. "Black Book's growing presence in the European healthcare IT sector allows us to provide a nuanced understanding of the diverse needs of providers and technology vendors, along with country-specific insights and emerging trends. These insights can inform strategies to enhance interoperability, optimize population health initiatives, and ultimately contribute to the patient-centric goals of the EHDS digital transformation."

Black Book Research representatives will be available at HIMSS EU 2025 to discuss detailed findings, country-specific insights, and implications for healthcare organizations aiming to accelerate EHDS adoption and interoperability initiatives.

For more information on the survey findings and methodology, visit www.blackbookmarketresearch.com or contact the Black Book European Survey Management Team at research@blackbookmarketresearch.com.



