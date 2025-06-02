Researchers at University of Toledo produced antimony sulfide (Sb2S3) thin film solar cells with 7. 69% power conversion efficiency after determining optimal hydrothermal deposition, post annealing, and light soaking conditions. Stability tests showed more than 95% of initial efficiency after ten months. Researchers at the University of Toledo in the United States fabricated antimony sulfide (Sb2S3) thin film solar cells that achieved a champion power conversion efficiency of 6. 89%, which was subsequently improved to 7. 69% after a light soaking step. Investigation of this particular thin film ...

