Chinese inverter maker Solavita says its new hybrid inverter series offers high PV oversizing, multi-port battery integration, and grid-smart controls to meet growing demand for scalable solar-plus-storage in commercial and industrial (C&I), and large residential markets. Solavita has launched a three-phase hybrid inverter series with power ratings from 29. 9 kW to 50 kW, designed to meet rising demand for C&I rooftop solar and large-scale residential energy systems. All inverters in the series measure 580 mm x 920 mm x 300 mm and weigh 93 kg. Each unit supports up to five maximum power point ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...