02.06.2025 10:06 Uhr
Hello Masters: the professional revolution for people with 20+ years' experience is underway

PARIS, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- What if 20 years' experience finally became a strategic advantage rather than a drag on a CV? This is the challenge taken up by Hello Masters, the first professional social network designed for talents who are in the second phase of their career.

Hello Masters Logo

Where experience is a driving force. Far from age clichés, Hello Masters values agility, transmission and impact. Created by Blandine Mercier (former GM at the Marcel agency - Publicis) and Christophe Serret (former CTO, Marcel), the network is aimed at executives, managers, consultants, directors and entrepreneurs who are ready to write a new chapter.

"You don't endure the second half of your career. You steer it." - Blandine Mercier

A future-proof platform

Hello Masters is not just another platform: it's a customized network, with tools adapted to enhanced careers:

  • A unique algorithm based on skills, not titles
  • Targeted opportunities: missions, governance, mentoring, advisory boards...
  • Editorial areas to support life transitions:
    wealth, retirement, entrepreneurship, starting over, investment, training

Members also have access to premium content (articles, podcasts, webinars), personalized pitches and a "Deals" area with negotiated offers.

Free registration at https://www.hello-masters.com

A key player of the demographic transition

To mitigate the risk of massive loss of critical skills, Hello Masters works alongside companies, institutions and regions to :

  • Strengthen intergenerational diversity
  • Promote senior expertise
  • Build a more sustainable professional pact

"Don't be a quota. Be a driving force."

Taking back control of your story

Hello Masters takes a different approach at career paths: careers can be read in terms of skill clusters and the desire to pass on skills. New dynamics for a new era of work.

About
Launched in September 2024, Hello Masters is a digital network that values expertise, supports transitions and builds a fairer, more inclusive work ecosystem.

Press contact: yasmina@lanouvelle-agence.com / jessica@lanouvelle-agence.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2698015/Hello_Masters_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hello-masters-the-professional-revolution-for-people-with-20-years-experience-is-underway-302468512.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
