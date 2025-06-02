Anzeige
PR Newswire
02.06.2025 10:06 Uhr
160 Leser
Markel announces completion of MECO acquisition

LONDON, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel Insurance, the insurance operations within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL), today announced that it has completed its acquisition of specialist marine MGA, The MECO Group Limited (MECO), following regulatory approvals.

Markel logo

Andrew McMellin, President of Markel International, stated: "We're thrilled to finalise this acquisition and officially welcome MECO's people to Markel. MECO is a well-regarded brand, known for its professionalism, operational quality, and robust distribution channels in regions where we're actively expanding our presence. I look forward to the opportunities we can leverage as we join forces."

Chris Else, Chief Executive of MECO, remarked: "This development represents an important milestone in the evolution of the MECO Group. Markel is a rapidly growing organisation that has built its success on a strong balance sheet, clear strategic vision, and philosophy of local empowerment. From early discussions with the leadership team, it was evident that their core values, as a people-powered business, make Markel an excellent fit for MECO as we embark on this new and exciting chapter."

MECO, which has offices in London, Dubai, Shanghai and Hamburg, will trade as MECO Specialty, as part of the Specialty division of Markel International's Wholesale operation, led by Tom Hillier, Managing Director - Specialty.

About Markel Insurance
We are Markel Insurance, a leading global specialty insurer with a truly people-first approach. As the insurance operations within the Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), we leverage a broad array of capabilities and expertise to create intelligent solutions for the most complex specialty insurance needs. However, it is our people - and the deep, valued relationships they develop with colleagues, brokers and clients - that differentiates us worldwide.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2090808/Markel_primary_logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/markel-announces-completion-of-meco-acquisition-302469467.html

