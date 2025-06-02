DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Selection UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Selection UCITS ETF DR (C) (EMXU LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Selection UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 02-Jun-2025 / 10:01 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Selection UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 30-May-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 48.6367 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9573760 CODE: EMXU LN ISIN: LU2345046655 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2345046655 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EMXU LN LEI Code: 213800J6GAIQJ1OPP251 Sequence No.: 391331 EQS News ID: 2148816 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

June 02, 2025 04:01 ET (08:01 GMT)