While OPAP's Q125 results include some favourable one-offs, the highest-ever lottery jackpot and operator-friendly results in sports betting, there is a clear message of growing market share in non-exclusive online games and retail continues to provide low growth. With significant cash generation and a conservative balance sheet, shareholders can look forward to attractive cash returns with a high dividend yield and a potential enhanced share buyback.Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
© 2025 Edison Investment Research