WKN: A2H77X | ISIN: DK0060915478
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.06.2025 08:42 Uhr
TCM Group A/S: Change in executive management - TCM Group starts process of finding new CFO

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

No. 210/2025

Tvis, 2 June 2025

Change in executive management - TCM Group starts process of finding new CFO.

Thomas Hjannung has decided to step down as CFO in TCM Group to pursue new opportunities outside TCM Group and the kitchen industry.

CEO Torben Paulin:
"I would like to thank Thomas for his contribution to TCM. Thomas will step down as CFO no later than November 30, 2025, or when a successor has been appointed, and he will assist in ensuring a smooth transition to his successor. The process of finding a successor for the CFO position will now be initiated."

For further information please contact:
Torben Paulin, CEO, TCM Group A/S, +45 21 21 04 64
IR Contact - ir@tcmgroup.dk

About TCM Group

TCM Group is Scandinavia's third largest manufacturer of kitchens and furniture for bathrooms and storage. The products are designed and produced in Denmark and rooted in a proud tradition of good quality and good craftsmanship. TCM Group pursues a multi-brand strategy, under which the main brand is Svane Køkkenet and the other brands are Tvis Køkken, Nettoline and AUBO. Combined, the brands cater for the entire price spectrum, and are sold through c. 220 dealers in Denmark and the rest of the Scandinavia. TCM Group sells private label kitchens through DIY stores in Denmark and independent kitchen stores in Norway. TCM Group is supplier to the 45% owned e-commerce kitchen business Celebert, which operates under the brands kitchn.dk, billigskabe.dk, Celebert and Just Wood. See www.tcmgroup.dk for more information.


