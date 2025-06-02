TCM Group A/S: Change in executive management - TCM Group starts process of finding new CFO

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

No. 210/2025

Tvis, 2 June 2025

Change in executive management - TCM Group starts process of finding new CFO.

Thomas Hjannung has decided to step down as CFO in TCM Group to pursue new opportunities outside TCM Group and the kitchen industry.

CEO Torben Paulin:

"I would like to thank Thomas for his contribution to TCM. Thomas will step down as CFO no later than November 30, 2025, or when a successor has been appointed, and he will assist in ensuring a smooth transition to his successor. The process of finding a successor for the CFO position will now be initiated."

For further information please contact:

Torben Paulin, CEO, TCM Group A/S, +45 21 21 04 64

IR Contact - ir@tcmgroup.dk

