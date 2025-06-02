Anzeige
02.06.2025 11:02 Uhr
Karviva Wellness: Karviva Launches PMS & Menopause Wellness Starter Kit Ahead of Mothers Day to Support Womens Daily Hormonal Health

SAINT LOUIS, MI / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2025 / As Mother's Day approaches, Karviva is introducing a timely new addition to its lineup of functional beverages: the PMS & Menopause Wellness Kit. Designed to offer women natural, hormone-free support through various stages of hormonal change, the kit provides a comprehensive daily regimen rooted in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) and modern nutritional science.

Each day in the United States, approximately 6,000 women reach menopause, a milestone marked by going one full year without a period. That adds up to about 1.3 million women transitioning into this significant stage of midlife every year.

Around 80% of women in midlife face disruptive menopause symptoms such as hot flashes, night sweats, sleep disturbances, brain fog, and sexual health challenges. These symptoms can significantly impact quality of life, relationships, careers, and overall well-being.

The launch reflects Karviva's broader mission to support holistic well-being through plant-based solutions. With many women balancing careers, caregiving responsibilities, and personal health, the Starter Kit serves as a structured, easy-to-follow routine to address symptoms commonly experienced during PMS and menopause, including fatigue, bloating, mood swings, hot flashes, and dryness.

A Structured Day of Wellness in Six Steps

Each Karviva Wellness Starter Kit includes six functional beverages, thoughtfully formulated to guide users through a full day of balanced support:

  1. Detox Juice (Morning) - Begins the day with a liver-supporting blend that aids hormone metabolism and reduces internal heat, helping to alleviate symptoms such as bloating and hot flashes.

  2. Hope Juice (Mid-Morning) - Features adaptogenic herbs like holy basil and nutrient-dense sprouts to stabilize mood, support circulation, and ease emotional stress.

  3. Energy Juice (Midday) - Delivers clean, sustained energy using green coffee beans, ginseng, and sesame minerals, avoiding caffeine crashes and artificial stimulants.

  4. ACE Collagen Hydration Juices (Two included, for all-day hydration) - Contain marine collagen and sesame-based electrolytes to address dryness, support joints, and promote skin health.

  5. Unwined Rosé (Evening) - An alcohol-free botanical blend that promotes hormonal balance and evening relaxation without hangovers or added sugar.

All Karviva beverages are plant-based, non-GMO, gluten-free, and made without synthetic hormones, artificial additives, or added sugar. The formulations draw heavily from the TCM practice of balancing internal energy, or "Qi," to support vitality and overall well-being.

A Thoughtful Launch Ahead of Mother's Day

This product release aligns with the brand's focus on women's wellness and is particularly timely for Mother's Day. As women often find themselves managing the needs of others before their own, the Starter Kit is positioned as a gentle reminder to prioritize self-care, especially during physically and emotionally demanding life stages.

"Many women enter perimenopause or menopause with little guidance and few natural options," said a Karviva spokesperson. "We wanted to offer a simple, step-by-step way to help women support their bodies without relying on synthetic hormones or caffeine-heavy products."

The launch also highlights the growing demand for clean-label, functional health products tailored to women's specific physiological needs. Karviva's solution is both structured and flexible, easy to integrate into a daily routine, whether at home or on the go.

Rooted in Tradition, Guided by Science

Founded by Dr. Angela Zeng, a Ph.D. with training in Pathology and deep family roots in Traditional Chinese Medicine, Karviva was created to bridge the gap between ancient Eastern healing practices and evidence-based nutrition. Each beverage is developed with a whole-body approach, focusing on balance, hydration, and long-term vitality rather than short-term fixes.

Karviva's broader product line includes beverages for immunity, digestion, stress relief, and energy, many of which have been featured in wellness publications and are available in retail outlets and online.

The PMS & Menopause Wellness Starter Kit is now available on Amazon and through Karviva.com.

About Karviva
Karviva is a wellness beverage company committed to crafting functional drinks that support holistic health through natural, plant-based ingredients. Drawing from Traditional Chinese Medicine and modern science, Karviva products are designed to restore Yin & Yang balance, promote Qi (vitality), and enhance everyday wellness.

Media Contact

Organization: Karviva Wellness
Contact Person Name: Dr. Angela Zeng
Website: https://karviva.com/
Email: angela@karviva.com
City: Saint Louis
State: Missouri
Country: United States

SOURCE: Karviva Wellness



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/karviva-launches-pms-and-menopause-wellness-starter-kit-ahead-of-mothe-1034359

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
