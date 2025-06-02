Investment Restraint Shapes The Outlook

Trade Fair automatica Starts in Munich

The robotics and automation industry in Germany is expected to generate total sales of €14.5 billion in 2025. This is a drop of ten percent compared to the previous year.

"The revenue weakness announced at the start of the year has been confirmed in our current forecast for 2025," says Dr. Dietmar Ley, Chairman of VDMA Robotics Automation. "Growth prospects are currently clouded in all subsectors through the end of the year."

Robotics Automation: The Three Subsectors

The Machine Vision subsector is stagnating with zero growth and is expected to generate industry revenues of €3.1 billion. The forecast for robotics has slightly worsened from minus 3 percent to minus 5 percent, with expected revenues of €3.7 billion for 2025. The sharpest decline is anticipated for Automated Solutions, with a projected revenue drop of 15 percent to €7.7 billion.

Strengthening Competitiveness

Key causes of the economic weakness in Europe and Germany include postponed investment plans due to current geopolitical tensions and increasing competitive pressure from Asian rivals. Companies in the robotics and automation industry are therefore working hard to strengthen their own competitiveness. At the world's leading marketplace for automated production, automatica in Munich (June 24-27), the latest technologies and trends for all industrial sectors will be presented.

"VDMA Robotics Action Plan for Europe"

"Robotics and automation are key technologies without which industrial production in a high-wage country like Germany will no longer be conceivable in the future," says Dr. Dietmar Ley. "Politics and business must now take concerted action to reduce location-based disadvantages in international competition and set the course for renewed growth." To this end, the "VDMA Robotics Action Plan for Europe" sets out three core demands:

Make more venture capital available for startups and scale-ups. Establish a roadmap for competitiveness. Focus specifically on scaling up European innovation. In addition, the investment support announced by the new German government must now be swiftly implemented. A political dialogue on these topics will take place during Poland's EU Council Presidency on June 23, 2025, at the Polish Embassy in Berlin.

Download

VDMA Action Plan Robotics for Europe: www.vdma.org/robstrat

The VDMA R+A is a trade association: https://www.vdma.org/robotics-automation

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250602268769/en/

Contacts:

Patrick Schwarzkopf

VDMA Robotics Automation

+49 69 6603 1590

patrick.schwarzkopf@vdma.org