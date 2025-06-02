Accounts at Interactive Brokers UK Skyrocket 142%

Interactive Brokers (U.K.) Limited (IBUK), a subsidiary of Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ: IBKR), has been serving UK investors for over 25 years and has enjoyed explosive growth over the past year. Investors are seizing the opportunity to trade like never before, with the number of client accounts in 2024 increasing 142% versus 2023 at IBUK.

Interactive Brokers offers a complete ecosystem that caters to investors, ISA savers and sophisticated options traders with global market access, institutional-grade tools, and industry-low pricing, all on one integrated platform.

Gerry Perez, CEO of IBUK, commented: "At IBUK, we're committed to a customer-first approach, built on innovation, smart technology, and low costs. We don't just provide affordable access to global markets; we empower investors with the tools, insights, free education, and responsive support they need to make confident decisions and grow their portfolios."

What UK Clients Get with Interactive Brokers

Multiple Award-Winning Platforms IBKR Desktop : Advanced terminal for professionals Trader Workstation (TWS) : Custom analytics and algo support IBKR GlobalTrader : Mobile-first for global investing IBKR Mobile Client Portal : Manage and trade from anywhere

Global Market Access : Trade across 160+ markets in 36 countries, including stocks, options, futures, currencies, bonds, funds, and crypto-all from one account.

: Trade across 160+ markets in 36 countries, including stocks, options, futures, currencies, bonds, funds, and crypto-all from one account. Broader Fractional Investing : Access over 10,500 fractional US, European and Canadian shares and ETFs, far more than most other brokers.

: Access over 10,500 fractional US, European and Canadian shares and ETFs, far more than most other brokers. Low US Stock Trading Cost: Commissions start at just $0.0005/share with IB SmartRouting?, up to 95% lower than "zero-commission" platforms that charge high FX fees and wider spreads.

Commissions start at just $0.0005/share with IB SmartRouting?, up to 95% lower than "zero-commission" platforms that charge high FX fees and wider spreads. Multiple Account Types : Choose from ISAs, SIPPs, cash and margin accounts, all with access to UK and global options trading.

: Choose from ISAs, SIPPs, cash and margin accounts, all with access to UK and global options trading. Low-Cost Cryptocurrency Trading : Fees range from 0.12% to 0.18% of trade value, with no spreads, markups, or custody fees, up to 85% less than what competitors charge. Clients can trade and hold Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and more, 24/7.

: Fees range from 0.12% to 0.18% of trade value, with no spreads, markups, or custody fees, up to 85% less than what competitors charge. Clients can trade and hold Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and more, 24/7. 24/5 Overnight Trading : Access over 10,000 US stocks and ETFs, US index futures, bonds, UK gilts, and CFDs around the clock.

: Access over 10,000 US stocks and ETFs, US index futures, bonds, UK gilts, and CFDs around the clock. Powerful Planning with PortfolioAnalyst: Benchmark performance, model retirement scenarios, track goals, and consolidate accounts into a single financial view.

Benchmark performance, model retirement scenarios, track goals, and consolidate accounts into a single financial view. Comprehensive Education: IBKR Campus provides a variety of free financial educational resources to clients and the general public.

With $17.5 billion in equity capital, Interactive Brokers Group of companies offers institutional-grade stability to all its clients. Its platform is backed by real-time automated risk controls and four decades of fintech innovation.

Interactive Brokers offers UK investors one platform to grow from their first investments to building a diversified global portfolio.

The best-informed investors choose Interactive Brokers

About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.:

Interactive Brokers Group affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities, foreign exchange, and forecast contracts around the clock on over 160 markets in numerous countries and currencies from a single unified platform to clients worldwide. We serve individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation have enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments. Interactive Brokers has consistently earned recognition as a top broker, garnering multiple awards and accolades from respected industry sources such as Barron's, Investopedia, Stockbrokers.com, and many others.

