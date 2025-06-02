Egon LLC: Dr. Egon Cholakian Issues Challenge to Scientific Community and Calls for Global Collaboration on Critical Environmental Threats

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2025 / In a newly released video address, Dr. Egon Cholakian, a Registered Federal Lobbyist with the U.S. Senate, House of Representatives, and the White House, and a Registered Foreign Agent with the U.S. Department of Justice, National Security Division, issues a bold challenge to modern science, proposing the possibility of a groundbreaking experiment that could fundamentally alter the understanding of physics.

In this address, Dr. Cholakian outlines a series of urgent environmental and geophysical concerns, with special attention to significant changes unfolding in the Earth's atmosphere and hydrosphere. These risks, he says, are driven by three key factors: cyclical astronomical processes, the activation of the Siberian magma plume, and the mounting crisis of oceanic microplastic pollution.

According to Dr. Cholakian, the scientific community is now faced with the urgent task of rethinking outdated climate models and developing new approaches to studying planetary dynamics, as the increasing frequency of extreme weather events and geodynamic disasters potentially threatens humanity's safety. He not only highlights the activity of the Siberian magma plume, but also presents concrete evidence and data that indicate it is a geophysical phenomenon capable of triggering global-scale consequences. Intensification of the Siberian plume, exacerbated by the disruption of ocean thermal regulation by microplastics, poses a risk of devastating eruptions and seismic events.

Expressing deep gratitude to colleague Igor Danilov, Dr. Cholakian credits Danilov's research and scientific foresight for first identifying the threats of the Siberian magma plume two decades ago, as well as for developing practical solutions based on new principles of physics. "Mr. Danilov made an invaluable contribution to the development of practical solutions grounded in the principles of new physics-technologies and approaches that have now proven effective in preserving life on Earth, preventing impending large-scale disruptions, and laying a solid foundation for the future of all humanity," Dr. Cholakian states.

Dr. Cholakian highlights the role of experimental equipment developed by the international scientific community of ALLATRA, which operated for over a decade and temporarily stabilized climate and geodynamic processes. The shutdown of this equipment in 2023, he asserts, led to a sharp increase in natural disasters and global economic losses. "It was the same technology that held back global seismic activity. The fact that today we are most frequently registering earthquakes of magnitude 5.0 and are only now beginning to observe an increase in the frequency of magnitude 6.0 events-instead of the anticipated regular magnitude 7 and 8 earthquakes that should have already struck us-is the direct result of that equipment and the efforts of our ALLATRA team," Dr. Cholakian notes.

The second part of Dr. Cholakian's message underscores the need for direct intervention via strategic degassing of the Siberian magma plume through borehole construction-a planned pressure release that could prevent catastrophic outcomes. Following the designation of ALLATRA as an "undesirable" organization in the Russian Federation in 2023, not only did operation of essential experimental equipment cease, but monitoring of the Siberian magma plume also ended, leaving only indirect signs of its current state.

Dr. Cholakian points to the actions of certain power circles in Russian and vested interests, who are not interested in allowing Russia or the international community to learn about the large-scale and serious threat posed by the Siberian magma plume on Russian territory. He further highlights the deliberate discrediting of ALLATRA's scientists and the ongoing efforts to block the dissemination of critical information, orchestrated in particular by Alexander Dvorkin and his organization RACIRS (Russian Association of Centers for the Study of Religions and Sects). Dr. Cholakian expresses deep concern that such obstruction jeopardizes a narrow and closing window of opportunity for effective intervention.

"No one else was tracking this situation, and, as far as we can see, no one intends to," Dr. Cholakian says. "We have been completely cut off from monitoring the plume."

In response to what he describes as the gravity and urgency of the moment, Dr. Cholakian announces an important decision: to challenge the global scientific and civil community-including political leaders-to restore full monitoring access to the Siberian plume and cease all forms of repression against ALLATRA participants. "We are not asking for the impossible-we are demanding the restoration of our right to fulfill our duty to humanity," he states.

Dr. Cholakian offers, in return, to conduct a unique scientific experiment: the controlled formation of a material object-a sodium chloride (salt) crystal-inside a sealed deep-vacuum chamber. That is, in a vacuum, without introducing any substance from the outside, using only the influence of precisely tuned electromagnetic fields. "No state, no institute, and no laboratory in the entire world is capable of this. But we, the scientists of ALLATRA, can do it," Dr. Cholakian asserts. The experiment, he states, requires two components: high-precision equipment and one year of time.



Beyond the geodynamic threats, Dr. Cholakian draws attention to the growing danger of nanoplastics. The ALLATRA scientific team is conducting comprehensive research into nanoplastics' properties and their effects on human health and ecosystems, with a focus on reducing their ability to accumulate electrostatic charge and developing safe removal methods.

In the final moments of the video, Dr. Cholakian urgently calls for the immediate lifting of restrictions on ALLATRA, access to the Siberian magma plume for independent observation and oversight, and the opportunity to continue work on neutralization methods. He insists that, with proper equipment and support, ALLATRA scientists could demonstrate results within a year that have the potential to change the course of civilization. Dr. Cholakian appeals to the international community to help spread this information to those in positions of power, emphasizing that the fate of humanity now depends on their decisions. Despite ongoing suppression and challenges, he stresses that ALLATRA will continue to fight for the chance to save lives, guided by the conviction that life is worth fighting for.

