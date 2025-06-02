Purpose-built AI innovations deliver deeply personal, stylishly curated shopping experiences for modern fashion consumers

Today, Algolia, the AI-native search and discovery platform used by over 18,000 businesses, unveiled a significant evolution of its Intelligent Fashion Solution, bringing bold, fashion-first innovation to every layer of the online retail experience. The latest innovative features-Real-Time Personalization, AI Ranking, Smart Groups, Collections, and Generative AI Shopping Guides-are designed to reflect how people shop for fashion: with intent, emotion, and individuality.

These capabilities, powered by Algolia's deep expertise in AI search and leading proprietary Large Language Models (LLMs), help fashion brands create beautifully intuitive journeys that mirror the artistry of the products they sell.

Bernadette Nixon, Chief Executive Officer, Algolia noted: "In fashion, every click should feel like a curated experience. These innovations aren't just smart-they're designed to elevate the feeling of shopping for fashion online, from the first search to the final purchase."

Algolia brings real-time AI stylists to fashion retail.

Algolia is redefining the future of digital fashion with a new AI agent experience that brings real-time personalization to life. Integrated with platforms like Adobe Experience Manager and Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Algolia enables fashion retailers to deploy AI agents that understand shopper intent, access live product availability, and deliver curated, on-brand experiences in milliseconds.

Nixon added: "Imagine a digital stylist that instantly pulls looks based on a shopper's preferences, past purchases, and real-time inventory-no more outdated recommendations or dead-end searches. By acting as the connective intelligence layer between customer data and front-end AI agents, Algolia empowers brands to create shopping experiences that feel as tailored and responsive as an in-store stylist. For fashion retailers looking to stay ahead, this isn't future tech-it's what's possible now."

Real-Time Personalization: Every style journey starts somewhere. We make sure it starts with the fashion shopper.

Fashion is personal-even on a first visit. Algolia's Real-Time Personalization will instantly read a shopper's style intent and dynamically adjust product recommendations and search results to match. Whether a consumer is browsing for bold streetwear or timeless minimalism, the experience evolves in real time-turning inspiration into engagement and casual interest into confident purchase decisions.

AI Ranking: Not just what's popular-what's perfect for your customer.

Fashion isn't one-size-fits-all, and neither is search. Algolia's AI Ranking allows retailers to prioritize what matters most: style relevance, current trends, and brand vision. By analyzing over 20 fashion-focused signals-from user behavior to seasonal timing-search results are continuously re-ranked to highlight the right look, at the right time, for the right customer. Algolia's AI Ranking comprises three powerful capabilities:

Advanced Dynamic Re-Ranking keeps collections fresh and desirable, updating results every hour to reflect what's trending.

Multi-Signal Ranking balances fashion relevance with business goals-whether that's showcasing high-margin items or driving discovery of new designers.

Revenue-Based Ranking gives merchandisers complete control to align product visibility with strategic fashion campaigns.

Collections: Curated fashion stories that inspire, not overwhelm.

Collections are more than categories-they're digital lookbooks. Algolia's Collections organize vast product inventories into themed, editorial-style groupings like "Vacation Ready," "Back-to-Work Essentials," or "Evening Luxe." The result: a shopping experience that feels styled, not searched. For fashion shoppers, it's effortless. For brands, it's a scalable way to express identity through storytelling.

Generative AI Shopping Guides: From inspiration to outfit-guided by style, powered by AI.

Algolia's Generative AI Shopping Guides act like the perfect in-store stylist-asking the right questions, understanding needs, and suggesting complete, trend-conscious looks. Whether someone's shopping for a winter wedding or building a summer capsule wardrobe, the guide offers smart, conversational advice that builds trust, speeds decision-making, and celebrates personal style.

With detailed guidance on fit, fabric, occasion, and pairing, Algolia's Shopping Guides can reduce returns and create more satisfied, fashion-forward shoppers-especially on mobile, where inspiration often strikes first.

Smart Groups: Fashion merchandising, elevated. No dev team required.

Algolia's Smart Groups put the power of product curation into the hands of fashion merchandisers. With an intuitive dashboard and AI-driven logic, fashion teams can create dynamic displays of products-tailored by style, color palette, or campaign theme-without needing to manually pin every item. From launching new collections to responding to microtrends, Smart Groups make fashion merchandising agile, strategic, and beautifully simple.

Retail Media: The future of monetized retail merchandising.

Looking ahead, Algolia will empower retailers to monetize prime positions within their product grids as valuable Retail Media spaces. As the market for Retail Media continues to expand, it is projected to account for nearly a quarter of all US media investment by 2028, according to Statista. By leveraging Smart Groups, retailers have the ability to honor brand agreements in which, for instance, they can ensure competing products do not appear together or must be in a specified position in search results, thus offering brands enhanced visibility and strategic placement opportunities.

Trusted by fashion's elite.

Algolia's Intelligent Fashion Solution is already driving performance for some of the world's most iconic fashion brands, powering experiences that are as refined and inspiring as the products they sell. Retailers report up to 30% higher conversions and 25% increases in shopper engagement.

Nixon said: "Algolia is proud to power the digital experiences of 75% of the world's top fashion houses, including several well-known, iconic brands. These brand leaders trust us to deliver the speed, style, and sophistication their customers expect, and we're honored to help them set the standard for what modern fashion eCommerce should be-where technology meets taste, and search becomes style."

Algolia attends Shoptalk Europe 2025 (Barcelona).

Algolia will be present at Shoptalk 2025 in Barcelona (June 2-4) at booth C130. Visitors to Algolia's booth can enjoy demos of the Intelligent Fashion Solution, Algolia's GenAI Shopping Guides, and many other exciting products, as well as theater presentations to experience the power of Algolia firsthand.

About Algolia

Algolia is a leading provider of AI search solutions, serving over 18,000 businesses and 500,000 developers globally. Renowned for its user-friendly API-First platform and the fastest AI search technology, Algolia is the largest hosted search engine, trusted by businesses and developers for 1.75 trillion searches per year. Backed by a decade of innovation, expertise, and growth, Algolia continuously redefines the search landscape with its commitment to user-friendly solutions, significant scalability, and unmatched speed. Learn more: www.algolia.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250529146821/en/

Contacts:

Audrey Surette

algolia@pancomm.com