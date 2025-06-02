MedsEngine LLC, a provider of chronic disease management software, presented its findings on blood pressure control to the European Society of Hypertension in Milan, Italy, May 23-26, 2025. The findings showed that users of the MedsEngine Hypertension module were able to achieve high BP control rates, to a goal of <140/90, in less than two office visits.

These results build on earlier presentations at the European Society of Cardiology Congress in 2023 and 2024, where MedsEngine reported sustained blood pressure control rates of 92% over a 10-year period. Further analysis linked these outcomes to a significant reduction in heart attacks and cerebrovascular events, underscoring the long-term clinical impact of optimized hypertension management.

The MedsEngine platform enables physicians and advanced practice providers to rapidly evaluate patients and generate personalized, evidence-based medication recommendations in just minutes-transforming the standard of care for hypertension.

"Our data from over 14,000 patients across two major medical groups show that personalized, technology-driven medication recommendations dramatically reduce the risk of strokes and heart attacks and improve patient understanding and adherence," said Dr. Doug Romer, Chief Medical Officer at MedsEngine. "This level of precision and efficiency illustrates the value of using technology to control chronic diseases."

About MedsEngine

MedsEngine develops EHR-integrated clinical decision support applications that generate real-time, personalized, evidence-based medication recommendations for hypertension, cholesterol management, type 2 diabetes, and heart failure. Medical groups utilizing MedsEngine have seen nation-leading hypertension control, higher HEDIS scores and Star ratings, lower medical costs, standardized care across all providers, improved office workflow and greater patient understanding and satisfaction.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250602960571/en/

Contacts:

hello@medsengine.com