Starwood Hotels: Reservations Now Being Accepted for 1 Hotel Copenhagen

A Scandinavian-Inspired Urban Retreat

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 1 Hotels, the mission-driven luxury lifestyle brand founded by hospitality visionary Barry Sternlicht, is thrilled to announce that reservations are now open for 1 Hotel Copenhagen, a nature sanctuary set to open in August in the heart of Denmark's capital. The property is a reimagining of the Skt. Petri, an iconic hotel in the historic Latin Quarter. 1 Hotels is transforming the space into a 282-room retreat that combines the brand's trademark biophilic design with Scandinavian craftsmanship, integrating organic textures, reclaimed materials, and native greenery to create an urban oasis.

A commitment to mindful living is reflected throughout the property, from energy-efficient operations aligned with LEED Gold and BREEAM Excellent standards to a garden space that supplies herbs and edible flowers for the restaurant. An on-site bee hotel supports biodiversity and invites guests to connect more deeply with nature.

"Copenhagen is the epicenter of conscious living, leading the world in urban innovation, cycling culture, and green living," says Barry Sternlicht, Founder of 1 Hotels and Chairman of Starwood Hotels. "1 Hotel Copenhagen is the embodiment of the city's commitment to environmental responsibility and wellness-bringing together nature, heritage, and modern design to create a hotel experience that is as inspiring as it is responsible. This isn't just about where you stay-it's about how you live and how your choices impact the world around you."

"Design is woven into the DNA of Copenhagen-it's not just aesthetic, it's cultural," says Raul Leal, CEO of Starwood Hotels. "With 1 Hotel Copenhagen, we've created a space that responds to that tradition, where material choices and architectural elements reflect both Scandinavian craftsmanship and our nature-inspired approach. It's a distinctly Nordic interpretation of the 1 Hotels ethos-biophilic, rooted in place, and inherently connected to the planet."

Centrally located at Krystalgade 22 in the historic Latin Quarter, 1 Hotel Copenhagen offers guests prime access to the city's most celebrated landmarks, including Tivoli Gardens, the Round Tower, Rosenborg Castle, and the Botanical Garden. Guests can explore on foot or by bicycle, embracing the city's renowned cycling culture. Key transportation links are close by, including Nørreport Station (a five-minute walk), Copenhagen Central Station (a 15-minute walk), and Copenhagen Airport (an easy 20-minute metro ride).

Design that Honors Nature and Nordic Craftsmanship

This property is a collaboration between leading architecture and design firms-including AvroKO, Norm Architects, Arkitema Architects, Synergy Architects, and 1 Hotels' in-house studio. Interiors feature natural materials (oak, linen, limestone) and a thoughtfully curated lighting design, bringing warmth and depth to the space. Handcrafted Danish furnishings have been selected to accentuate the surrounding architecture.

Guests are welcomed into an airy, light-filled atrium lounge anchored by a grand staircase, an intimate fireplace, and inviting lounge seating. Lush greenery and tall trees blur the boundaries between the interior and exterior environments, creating a vibrant, immersive space that transitions effortlessly from day to night. Views look out on a courtyard garden planted with wildflowers and herbs.

Each of the 252 guest rooms and 30 suites is designed to be a serene sanctuary, with natural textiles and expansive windows that frame the city's beauty. Bathrooms are outfitted with stone sinks, rainfall showers, and greenery accents, evoking the tranquility of Denmark's forests. In-room amenities like eco-friendly Bamford bath products, sustainably sourced bedding, and yoga mats round out the brand's commitment to elevated, conscious living.

Flavors that Celebrate the Land

At 1 Hotel Copenhagen, the culinary experiences are deeply connected to nature and the changing seasons. Fjora, helmed by Green Michelin-starred Chef Chantelle Nicholson, who will also oversee the property's food & beverage program, is a quiet tribute to the gentle rhythm of the North. Its name is inspired by the fjords, those ancient, deep inlets where land meets sea. The dining experience honors local ingredients and Nordic traditions with modern simplicity. Every element-from the seasonally driven menu to the interiors crafted from raw materials-strikes a thoughtful balance between refinement and wildness, nature and nurture.

PÆRE-a play on the Danish words for "pear" and "lightbulb"-is a spirited bar and gathering place. Here, cocktails change with the seasons and incorporate freshly foraged botanicals for drinks that are as imaginative as they are transporting. The vibe is warm, modern, and distinctly Danish. Light is central to the experience, reflected in the airy interiors and those unforgettable "lightbulb moments" sparked among friends.

The hotel also features the Farmstand, which brings the region's bounty indoors. This open, market-style hub offers a rotating selection of fresh, seasonal fruits and local artisanal products-perfect for a quick snack, a nourishing pick-me-up, or a taste of Copenhagen to bring home.

Complementing its culinary offerings, 1 Hotel Copenhagen has a range of versatile event spaces that reflect the brand's commitment to biophilic design, purposeful functionality, and meaningful connections. Natural materials, warm and inviting aesthetics, and smart technology set the tone across four venues, including Oak, which accommodates up to 200 guests. Juniper, Poplar, and Ember provide intimate settings for groups of 16 to 24. Each of the spaces offers flexible layouts, making them ideal for everything from board meetings to milestone celebrations.

Wellness and Mindful Living

Well-being at 1 Hotel Copenhagen is an invitation to reconnect with yourself and the natural world. At The Field House Gym-the hotel's 24-hour fitness center-guests can book personal training, HIIT, Pilates, or conditioning sessions led by top-tier instructors in a space that is alive with natural materials.

Opening in early 2026, Bamford Wellness Spa-created in partnership with Carole Bamford, a pioneer in organic, sustainable, and holistic living-will offer a range of mind-body therapies and treatments inspired by nature. With interiors of oak, stone, and soft lighting, the spa will serve as a deeply restorative sanctuary, encouraging reflection, balance, and renewal.

Built with Purpose

1 Hotel Copenhagen reflects our ongoing commitment to responsible hospitality in Scandinavia, shaped by thoughtful design and operational practices that prioritize resource efficiency, local engagement, and long-term environmental stewardship. The hotel is on track to achieve both LEED Gold and BREEAM Excellent certifications and integrates sustainability whenever possible, starting with the adaptive reuse of the original Skt. Petri structure-which has been transformed with minimal demolition.

Energy efficiency is built into the hotel's infrastructure, with features like high-performance triple-glazed windows and smart occupancy sensors. Throughout the property, there are locally sourced, reclaimed materials, including Dinesen wood paneling, handcrafted limestone walls, and sustainable textiles from Kvadrat. The biophilic design includes lush interior greenery, native plantings, balcony planters, and a 3.2-meter-high green wall that supports biodiversity and air quality. It's a thoughtful, intentional way of traveling-where luxury doesn't cost the earth.

Book Your Stay

