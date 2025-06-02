EQS-News: Zimbabwe Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Stakeholders Commend Zimbabwe's Historic Compensation for Former Farm Owners, Urge Continued Support for the Structured Dialogue Process



Stakeholders Commend Zimbabwe's Historic Compensation for Former Farm Owners, Urge Continued Support for the Structured Dialogue Process To date, Government has received 906 compensation claims under the Global Compensation Deed Key stakeholders of Zimbabwe's Arrears Clearance and Debt Resolution Process have commended the Government of Zimbabwe for the tremendous progress made under the three strategic pillars guiding the Process, particularly the Land Reforms pillar, which has facilitated the historic compensation of Former Farm Owners who were affected by the Land Reform Programme in 2000. Download Document: https://apo-opa.co/4dIpVXr Stakeholders were speaking during a side event on Zimbabwe's Arrears Clearance and Debt Resolution Process organized by the Government of Zimbabwe and the African Development Bank on the sidelines of the Bank's Annual Meetings on Monday, 26th of May in Abidjan, Cote D'Ivoire. The High-Level Facilitator of Zimbabwe's Arrears Clearance and Debt Resolution Process, former President of the Republic of Mozambique Dr. Joaquim Chissano affirmed that Zimbabwe's Debt Process represents not just economic reform, but a profound journey of national reconciliation and international reintegration. He described the historic compensation as a clear demonstration of the country's strong commitment towards resolving its debt challenge. "Overall, tremendous progress has been achieved in the dialogue. This makes me say, with great confidence, that there is light at the end of the tunnel." President Chissano explained that the issue of land has been the genesis and nerve centre of all that has happened in Zimbabwe, noting that "Politically, this has been the crux of the matter, and was viewed as the most difficult, if not impossible, to address. However, Zimbabwe has proved all of us wrong." Tears of Gratitude: Former Farm Owners on Receiving Historic Compensation The mood, in a fully-packed conference room in Abidjan, turned emotional as a tearful former farmer paid under the Bilateral Investment Protection and Promotion Agreements (BIPPAs) expressed gratitude after being among the first to receive their compensation. "What a momentous day today is for me, a rollercoaster of emotions. Twenty-three years ago on this day, I drove off the farm, with only a bunch of keys, having not been allowed back in the house to collect anything." A Danish Former Farm Owner and investor, shared her deep personal journey. "Today, the buckets in my house are not collecting rain but tears of gratitude. Thank you, Government of Zimbabwe, for the hand of reconciliation extended, and those around this table working tirelessly to achieve that. When the first payment came through, it was an emotional moment." Andrew Pascoe, provided the backstory of this historic achievement. "After almost twenty years, we as Zimbabweans have been able to put aside our differences and in an atmosphere of mutual respect and trust, negotiate an agreement that laid the foundation for the payment of compensation," he explained. Pascoe further explained that the compensation process demonstrates Zimbabwe's innovative approach. He highlighted the technological breakthrough in the processing and registration of claims by Former Farm Owners: "We now have an electronic portal that allows farmers, wherever they are in the world, to register and upload all the required documentation to validate their compensation claims." To date, Government has received 906 compensation claims under the Global Compensation Deed. Of these, 740 have been approved by the Land Compensation Committee, while the remainder are still at various processing stages. The compensation of Former Farm Owners under the Global Compensation Deed (GCD) started in March 2025. For the first batch of 378 Former Farm Owners, amounting to US$311 million, Government paid US$3.1 million as 1 per cent cash payment and US$308 million was issued with Treasury bonds on 1 April 2025. For more information visit: The Government also paid US$18.2 million to 85 farms as compensation of Bilateral Investment Promotion and Protection Agreements (BIPPA)-protected farmers. An additional US$20 million has been provided for in the 2025 National Budget. Only claimants from countries with BIPPAs signed and ratified before the 2000 Land Reform Programme are eligible for payment. These countries include Denmark, former Yugoslavia, Germany, Netherlands, and Switzerland. For more information visit: https://apo-opa.co/3Fly8Ep International community rallies behind Zimbabwe Former Farm Owners compensation program The international community has described Government of Zimbabwe's historic payments of compensation to Former Farm Owners as a new chapter in national healing. Swiss Ambassador Stéphane Rey highlighted the success of the Bilateral Investment Protection and Promotion Agreements (BIPPAs) compensation framework: "The BIPPA scheme is proof that with ownership, trust, and determination, complex issues can be addressed constructively. It's a big step forward for justice, confidence, and Zimbabwe's future." He hopes, however, that the Global Compensation Deed will be fully implemented. European Union Ambassador Jobst von Kirchmann emphasized the need for accelerated governance reforms. "Despite navigating unprecedented challenges, foreign exchange controls, global impatience, and the harshest drought in years, Zimbabwe has demonstrated true leadership," he said. "We recognize that progress on the indicators may take time. We are supportive to envisage an intermediate solution, geared towards resolving the debt issue of the multilateral banks." World Bank Country Manager Eneida Fernandes spoke about the notable progress made on farmers compensation. "We remain engaged in partnering with the Government, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the governance and land pillars co-chairs, the European Union, Switzerland, UNDP and all other bilateral partners." Calls for support African Development Bank President Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, who is the Champion of the Zimbabwe Arrears Clearance and Debt Resolution Process, called for continuous support for the Process: "I urge everyone, Development Partners, Governments, and the private sector, to continue supporting Zimbabwe and Africa at large. Together, we can create a future where Africa stands tall, debt-free, competitive, and thriving on the global stage." The Bank President recalled when President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, His Excellency, Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, requested him to champion the Process, emphasizing that compensation for the Former Farm Owners who had been affected by the Land Reform Programme was one of the commitments under the Process, that he wanted to honour. "I told him I would because I lived in and worked in Zimbabwe. I know Zimbabwe, and I know exactly what happens there, the Bank president said. "Sometimes, teeth and tongue bite each other. It doesn't mean I should get rid of my teeth or tongue. It is all about how we work together." President Chissano appealed to the international community for continuous support, adding, "Zimbabwe does not have the capacity to implement the reforms agreed upon alone. It needs international support for that. Your support would be critical in mobilizing bridge financing, setting aside funds for arrears clearance at multilateral financial institutions." Andrew Pascoe, Chairman of the Compensation Steering Committee and a Former Farm Owner echoed this call: "It is time for us as Zimbabweans to put the past behind us and move forward, but we can only do this with your support. And so today, I appeal to you to do all in your power to help us succeed." President Adesina highlighted that the African Development Bank cleared arrears for Sudan and Somalia and "it is now time for Zimbabwe's arrears". He metaphorically explained, "Zimbabwe's economy is like a baobab tree. With our hands together, we can unlock it." In order to address the country's debt distress situation, Government, in December 2022, established a Structured Dialogue Platform (SDP) with all creditors, Development Partners, and other stakeholders in order to institutionalize structured dialogue on economic and governance reforms to underpin the Arrears Clearance and Debt Resolution Process. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Zimbabwe Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion. Download Image 1: https://apo-opa.co/4mNyjt4 (Stakeholders follow proceedings during the Side Event on Zimbabwe's Arrears Clearance and Debt Resolution Process in Abidjan) Download Image 2: https://apo-opa.co/43MhcPD (Zimbabwe's Minister of Finance Economic Development and Investment Promotion Hon. Prof Mthuli Ncube and African Development Bank President Dr. Akinwumi Adesina) Download Image 3: https://apo-opa.co/43rlz3D (Former Farm Owner and Investor Lisa Nislev shares her journey to receiving compensation during the side event in Abidjan) Download Video: https://apo-opa.co/43rkatT (Testimonials from Farmers, Stakeholders - Zimbabwe's Arrears Clearance and Debt Resolution Process)

Website: www.ZimTreasury.co.zw

