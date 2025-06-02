Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market worth $451.8 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market by Grade (SBS, CUK, FBB, WLC, Glassine & Greaseproof, Label Paper), Type (Corrugated Box, Boxboard, Flexible Paper), Source, Pulping, Application (Food, Beverage, Personal & Homecare), & Region - Global Forecast to 2030", paper and paperboard packaging market was valued at USD 379.9 billion in 2024, and it is projected to reach USD 451.8 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 2.9%.

Paper & paperboard packaging encompasses materials produced from cellulose fibers sourced from wood, pulp, or recycled paper. While paper is generally thin and flexible, paperboard is denser and more rigid, making it ideal for applications such as folding cartons, boxes, and trays. These packaging formats are extensively utilized in industries like food, beverages, personal care, and consumer goods, due to their eco-friendly properties. Known for being recyclable, biodegradable, and easily printable, paper & paperboard offer a sustainable alternative to plastic and other non-renewable packaging solutions.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market"

180 - Tables

60 - Figures

190 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=23392290

Based on Grade, the folding Boxboard (FBB) segment accounted for the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period

During the forecast period, the Folding Boxboard (FBB) segment is projected to be the second-fastest segment in the paper and paperboard packaging market. This is very largely because of the lightness of FBB and, at the same time, high stiffness and exceptional print qualities that enable it to be one of the best materials for the packaging of high-value products in sectors like food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and personal care. The structure that usually includes several layers of pulp, which can be a mixture of mechanical and chemical fiber, makes it the best combination of durability and style. FBB is preferred due to the fact that it is recyclable and biodegradable packaging, the manufacturers and consumers also contribute to the further adoption of FBB. Furthermore, its suitability for direct food contact, as well as being compatible with contemporary printing and converting technologies, aids its allure in multifarious industries. The growing concern for the environment and the consequent move toward plastic-free materials are still contributing to the increase of the market of the folding boxboard in the packaging sector.

Based on type, the corrugated boxes segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024

The corrugated box segment is expected to dominate the market and take the most significant share of the paper and paperboard packaging market during the forecast period. This will be due to the wide use of the product in different industries ranging from e-commerce, food and beverages, consumer electronics, pharmaceuticals, to industrial goods. Corrugated packaging is light, durable, and cheap, which is among the many reasons why it is used to protect products during shipment and storage. The near-contributing factor in this is that the poles apart of the e-commerce industry, which has unexpectedly led to the growth of the market, predominantly in the new realms of the world. Online traders are looking for packaging that is sturdy, which can be customized, and is recyclable, which guarantees the safety of the products, as well as that is in line with the requirement of branding, and corrugated boxes are the answers to such necessities.

Further, the widespread use of the sustainable, and in many cases, recyclable materials has quickened the use of the corrugated board as against the plastic-based alternatives. Corrugated packaging has the added advantage of being mainly from recycled paper, thus becoming the eco-friendly choice that helps in the goal of the global community to reduce plastic waste. Technologies like mono-material corrugated solutions and digital printing solutions have not only improved segment performance, but also increased visual appeal, leading to a wider use with retailers and shelf-ready packaging. Furthermore, the category's continuity is supported by a fully developed global supply chain and manufacturing infrastructure, which consequently maintains the market's status as a leader.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=23392290

Based on application, the personal & homecare segment accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on application, it is estimated that the personal as well as homecare sector will experience the highest rate of growth in the paper and paperboard packaging market during the forecast period. The basis of the momentum is derived from the fact that the demand for environmentally attractive and durable packaging of cosmetic, aesthetic, and functional products is on the rise. For example, we may mention things such as the new packaging of the personal care market - cosmetics, skincare, haircare, toiletries, and household items. Along with the changes in consumer behaviour as they have been increasingly choosing eco-friendly products, the companies have been going green by turning to biodegradable and recyclable types of paper.

This shift is in line with the environmental values of the end users, and it is also a compulsory requirement from the regulators. Foldable paperboard with the best printing capabilities that can be used to create brand identity and attract display shelves better than the other capabilities are the most preferred in the competitive personal care market. Besides, the developments in moisture-proof and fat-resistant coverings are enhancing the applications of paper packaging in household and hygiene products, leading to the segment's fast-evolving market.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the market in 2024

Asia Pacific is projected to command the largest share of the paper and paperboard packaging market over the forecast period due to consumption changes, new retail concepts, and, finally, containment of policy. Not only does the formalization of the retail sector and the increasing penetration of organized foodservice and FMCG sectors contribute to the growing strong primary and secondary packaging demand from regions like China, India, and Vietnam, but also the measures determined by the governments, such as national bans on all single-use plastic items have been implemented and phased restrictions on non-degradable packaging in China are hastening the switch from plastic to paperboard recyclable formats.

In addition to this, an increase in the automation of the paper and board production system in China's Shandong and Zhejiang provinces has contributed to quality, consistency, and local availability of the paperboard while the introduction of integrated mills has increased the number of quality grades and domestic production. The Asia Pacific region's wealth of natural resources, ever-changing policy environment, and e-commerce business have made it a world leader in the utilization of paper & paperboard packaging.

Request Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=23392290

The paper and paperboard packaging market comprises major players such as Mondi Group (UK), International Paper (US), Smurfit Kappa (Ireland), NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD. (Japan), Amcor (Switzerland), Oji Holdings Corporation (Japan), ITC Limited (India), Metsä Group (Finland), Clearwater Paper Corporation (US), Packaging Corporation of America (US), and others. Expansions, acquisitions, joint ventures, and product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the paper and paperboard packaging market.

Get access to the latest updates on Paper and Paperboard Packaging Companies and Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market Size

Browse Adjacent Market: Packaging Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Paper Bags Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Corrugated Boxes Market - Global Forecast to 2026

Activated Carbon Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Nanocellulose Market - Global Forecast to 2032

Graphene Market - Global Forecast to 2029

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/paper-and-paperboard-packaging-market-worth-451-8-billion-by-2030--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302470501.html