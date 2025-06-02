Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2025) - Viva Gold Corp (TSXV: VAU) (OTCQB: VAUCF) is pleased to announce the company is participating in the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Conference in New York City. James Hesketh of Viva Gold Corp will be presenting about the Company's recent and future planned activities.

121 Mining Investment New York will be hosting over 110 mining companies and more than 650 sophisticated investors for two days of pre-arranged, targeted 1-2-1 meetings.

Alongside the curated schedule of pre-booked meetings matching investors with appropriate projects, the conference programme will provide expert commentary and the latest market intelligence on key industry developments.

This year's event is being held on June 9-10.

Any investors who would like to attend 121 Mining Investment New York can register for a free pass here.

About 121 Mining Investment

The 121 Mining Investment global event series connects portfolio managers and analysts from institutional funds, private equity groups and family offices with mining company management teams for 1-2-1, private in-person meetings.

121 Mining Investment has an ever-expanding global portfolio, currently covering London, New York, Cape Town, Singapore, and Dubai, as well as online editions throughout the year.

About Viva Gold Corp

The Tonopah project sits in the middle of gold mining country about a half hour drive south of the Round Mountain mine owned by Kinross Gold and controls a major land position on the prolific Walker Lane Trend in Western Nevada. Viva has built a high confidence gold mineral resource at Tonopah since commencing work in 2018. The Company plans to update the resource model and initiate feasibility study in 2025, both of which are major catalysts and value creation events for shareholders. Viva Gold is led by CEO James Hesketh, a 40-year veteran in the mining space who has led the development and construction of eight other mines around the world throughout his career. James has surrounded himself with equally experienced mining professionals both on the management team and the board. The Tonopah Gold Project, a potential open pit, heap leach/mill opportunity, has all the hallmarks of a successful mining development project with early access to high grade mineralization, tested gold recovery, and key infrastructure in place. The project is supported by compelling economic PEA study. Viva Gold trades on the TSX Venture exchange "VAU", on the OTCQB "VAUCF" and on the Frankfurt exchange "7PB". Viva currently has ~145.5 million shares outstanding and boasts a best-in-class management team and board with decades of gold exploration and production experience. The Company is advancing its high-grade Tonopah Gold Project in mining friendly Nevada with the support of several institutional shareholders. More information can be found on https://www.sedarplus.ca and please visit our website: www.vivagoldcorp.com. Viva is committed to developing the Tonopah Gold Project in an environmentally and socially responsible fashion. These values are aligned with management's core values and permeate throughout our decision-making process.

SOURCE: 121 Mining Investment Conference