The Mongolian government is seeking an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor to build a 19. 8 MW solar plant in western part of the country. The deadline for applications is July 16. The government of Mongolia has kicked off a tender searching for an EPC contractor for the Myangad solar project. The invite to tender says that bidding is open to contractors from eligible source countries of the Asian Development Bank (ADB). The bank has delivered financing for the works, which forms part of the country's upscaling renewable energy project. The project details on the ADB's ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...