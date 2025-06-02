At ASMS 2025, SCIEX, a global leader in life science analytical technologies and operating company of Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR), launches the ZenoTOF 8600 system, setting a new standard in accurate mass quantitation. The system is competitive in identification, superior in quantitation, and enhances structural understanding so scientists can now confidently quantify thousands of species from complex samples in short acquisition times.

The ZenoTOF 8600 system brings sensitive quantitation and decades of SCIEX leadership in triple quad innovation to the ZenoTOF portfolio. Innovations include:

The OptiFlow Pro source, DJet ion guide, and QJet ion guide Enables the system to generate and transmit more ions. When combined with the Zeno trap, this facilitates 10x improvement in sensitivity, compared to the ZenoTOF 7600+ system.

Enables the system to generate and transmit more ions. When combined with the Zeno trap, this facilitates 10x improvement in sensitivity, compared to the ZenoTOF 7600+ system. Mass Guard technology, introduced last year on the SCIEX 7500+ system Protects the system from contamination and increases uptime.

Protects the system from contamination and increases uptime. New optical detector Allows the system to operate effectively at higher ion currents.

Allows the system to operate effectively at higher ion currents. ZT Scan DIA 2.0 Covers a larger mass range so scientists can now quantify what was previously a struggle to identify across all omics disciplines. ZT Scan DIA 2.0 is a transformation of the most comprehensive SCIEX DIA approach.

"The ZenoTOF 8600 system gives you the resolution and speed you need, but the sensitivity allows us to do everything on one box. We are not just seeing more things, we are identifying them, and at times 30-40% more. And because of ZT Scan DIA 2.0, there is this additional treasure of information that has increased our capacity to discover new things, which we were not anticipating. It's the first time I've been able to do nominal mass resolution on the precursor, which finally allows us to do SWATH type of analysis on lipids or complex natural products," said Dr. Nicola Zamboni, Ph.D., Principal investigator and adjunct professor at the Institute of Molecular Systems Biology of ETH Zurich. "As a result, these abilities enhance our capacity in discovery biology. They deepen our understanding of mechanisms. They help us find things that matter."

To match the data processing needs of the ZenoTOF 8600 system, the new SCIEX OS software version 4.0 enhances operability with speed and automation. Automated workflow improvements and progressive software functionalities establish the benchmark for efficiency, accuracy, and precision.

This builds on the SCIEX OS ecosystem, to seamlessly connect innovations in hardware and software processing. A new software collaboration this year includes that with MS-Dial, an open-source software platform designed for untargeted metabolomics and lipidomics analysis. This collaboration enhances the identification and quantification of small molecules through advanced spectral deconvolution and library matching. The latest version of MS-Dial now supports SCIEX raw data across multiple scan modes and is well-suited for ZT Scan DIA, ensuring greater accuracy and efficiency in data analysis.

In addition, SCIEX and Bioinformatics Solutions Inc (BSI) continue to drive innovation in mass spectrometry-based proteomics solutions. The latest release of PEAKS Studio 13 translates data from ZT Scan DIA, SWATH DIA, and DDA to deliver expansive peptide identification, reliable protein inference, and novel peptides, as well as deep insight into the PTM and sequence variant expression within biological studies. This version also brings processing improvements for ZT Scan DIA, optimizing CV% and processing speed to ensure greater accuracy and efficiency in proteomics workflows.

"This year's launches will enable us to see exciting impact across OMICS research. We are motivated by what our customers tell us, that they can foresee real-world outcomes as a result of the new data generated and the insights interpreted," Jose Castro-Perez Ph.D., Vice president, product management at SCIEX.

To learn more about the ZenoTOF 8600 system, visit https://sciex.com/products/mass-spectrometers/qtof-systems/8600-system.

About SCIEX

SCIEX empowers our customers to solve the most impactful analytical challenges in quantitation and characterization. With groundbreaking innovation and outstanding reliability and support, SCIEX has been at the forefront of the field for over 50 years.

Since the launch of the first-ever commercially successful triple quadrupole in 1981, we continue to develop technologies and solutions that influence life-changing research and outcomes. That's why thousands of life science experts around the world choose SCIEX to get the answers they can trust.

Advances in human wellness depend on the power of precise science.?

For more information, visit sciex.com.

SCIEX is proud to be part of Danaher.

Danaher's science and technology leadership puts SCIEX solutions at the forefront of the industry, so they can reach more people. Being part of Danaher means we can offer unparalleled breadth and depth of expertise and solutions to our customers. Together with Danaher's other businesses across Biotechnology, Diagnostics and Life Sciences, we unlock the transformative potential of cutting-edge science and technology to improve billions of lives every day.

