SCIEX, a global leader in life science analytical technologies and operating company of Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR), announces three software ecosystem enhancements at ASMS. These developments will present new ways to acquire data, new standards for performance, and new practices to extract elevated insights, all supporting the theme that "all science is data science now."

The new SCIEX OS software version 4.0 is the latest evolution of its powerful software platform.

This new Microsoft Windows 11 compatible release drives operability enhancements with speed and automation to improve customers' time to results. SCIEX OS 4.0 delivers advanced hardware support for the latest SCIEX innovations, including today's newly launched ZenoTOF 8600 system. In addition, automated workflow improvements and progressive software functionalities establish the benchmark for efficiency, accuracy, and precision.

The intuitive interface empowers operators to seamlessly integrate both new and existing workflows into SCIEX OS. This enables faster deployment and improves operational readiness when compared to previous SCIEX software systems. Administrative features within SCIEX OS 4.0 boosts security and compliance to the ecosystem so labs can produce data with the highest integrity and traceability.

AI Quantitation software ushers in a new era of artificial intelligence driven data processing automation.

AI Quantitation software is a focused solution that eliminates data process operator bias and accelerates actionable decision-making across the absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion (ADME) workflows. With the power of artificial intelligence, AI Quantitation software automatically predicts the most suitable fragments for MRM analysis of new compounds or analytes and eliminates the need for time-consuming compound standard infusions and manual fragment optimization.

The impact of AI Quantitation software reflects SCIEX and Mass Analytica's continued commitment towards drug discovery laboratories with practical, efficient tools. By integrating AI-driven automation into established workflows, this solution helps reduce manual workload, improve consistency, and support faster decision-making. Scientists can now focus more on research and less on routine data processing.

To improve accessibility, SCIEX supports the vibrant open-source software community with SCIEX MS Data Converter 2.0.

SCIEX strives to offer integrated SCIEX OS data processing so customers can unlock the full potential of their data, whether using open-source tools or their own data processing capabilities. Knowing the rapid innovation of the scientific community, SCIEX seeks to improve the usability, flexibility, and availability of our data to the entire community. SCIEX MS Data Converter 2.0 keeps pace with the latest software languages and ensures the highest quality of collaboration and service we strive for at SCIEX.

"With these updates, we want to empower customers to take the next step in their LC-MS journey. We know software is a critical component of success for scientists, and the SCIEX OS ecosystem continues to prove its ability to provide the insights needed to make impactful discoveries and decisions," said Chris Lock Ph.D., Vice president of global research and development at SCIEX. "Our reoccurring theme this year is 'prove it.' The proof is in the data, and we invite you to come explore it with us."

About SCIEX

SCIEX empowers our customers to solve the most impactful analytical challenges in quantitation and characterization. With groundbreaking innovation and outstanding reliability and support, SCIEX has been at the forefront of the field for over 50 years.

Since the launch of the first-ever commercially successful triple quadrupole in 1981, we continue to develop technologies and solutions that influence life-changing research and outcomes. That's why thousands of life science experts around the world choose SCIEX to get the answers they can trust.

Advances in human wellness depend on the power of precise science.?

For more information, visit sciex.com.

Connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X (Twitter) and Instagram.?

SCIEX is proud to be part of Danaher.

Danaher's science and technology leadership puts SCIEX solutions at the forefront of the industry, so they can reach more people. Being part of Danaher means we can offer unparalleled breadth and depth of expertise and solutions to our customers. Together with Danaher's other businesses across Biotechnology, Diagnostics and Life Sciences, we unlock the transformative potential of cutting-edge science and technology to improve billions of lives every day.

The SCIEX clinical diagnostic portfolio is for in vitro Diagnostic Use. Rx Only. Product(s) not available in all countries. For information on availability, please contact your local sales representative or refer to www.sciex.com/diagnostics. All other products are For Research Use Only. Not for use in Diagnostic Procedures.

Trademarks and/or registered trademarks mentioned herein, including associated logos, are the property of AB Sciex Pte. Ltd. or their respective owners in the United States and/or certain other countries (see www.sciex.com/trademarks).

2025 DH Tech. Dev. Pte. Ltd. MKT-35295-A.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250602267092/en/

Contacts:

Lulu VanZandt

Senior manager, brand, public relations and social media

lulu.vanzandt@sciex.com

M: +1 (508) 782-9484