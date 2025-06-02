Anzeige
02.06.2025 13:22 Uhr
dsm-firmenich completes sale of its stake in Feed Enzymes Alliance to Novonesis for €1.5 billion

Press Release

dsm-firmenich completes sale of its stake in Feed Enzymes Alliance to Novonesis for €1.5 billion

Kaiseraugst (Switzerland), Maastricht (Netherlands), June 2, 2025

dsm-firmenich, innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, today announces the successful completion of the sale of its stake in the Feed Enzymes Alliance to its partner Novonesis, a global leader in biosolutions, for €1.5 billion. The sale agreement was announced on February 11, 2025.

dsm-firmenich received approximately €1.4 billion net in cash, after transaction costs.

About dsm-firmenich
As innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, dsm-firmenich reinvents, manufactures, and combines vital nutrients, flavors, and fragrances for the world's growing population to thrive. With our comprehensive range of solutions, with natural and renewable ingredients and renowned science and technology capabilities, we work to create what is essential for life, desirable for consumers, and more sustainable for the planet. dsm-firmenich is a Swiss company, listed on the Euronext Amsterdam, with operations in almost 60 countries and revenues of more than €12 billion. With a diverse, worldwide team of nearly 30,000 employees, we bring progress to life every day, everywhere, for billions of people. www.dsm-firmenich.com

For more information

Media relations
Robin Roothans
tel. +41

Investor relations
Dave Huizing
tel. +31

Forward-looking statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to dsm-firmenich's future (financial) performance and position. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections of dsm-firmenich and information currently available to the company. dsm-firmenich cautions readers that such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and therefore it should be understood that many factors can cause actual performance and position to differ materially from these statements. dsm-firmenich has no obligation to update the statements contained in this press release, unless required by law. This communication contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The English language version of the press release is leading.

Attachment

  • Press release_dsm-firmenich completes sale of stake in Feed Enzymes Alliance to Novonesis_20250602_FINAL (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7f867d0a-e705-4694-8e3d-91cb83452c07)

